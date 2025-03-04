

03/04/2025



Updated at 1:1AL p.m.





The Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the Royal Decree regulating the Scholarship Call for the 2025-2026 course, that will open in the coming weeks. There are several novelties such as that academic requirements will be flexible to those of legal persons who prove the status of victims of sexual violence, for equate them to minors In the same situation and victims of gender violence.

In addition, the residence scholarship increases by 200 euros to 2,700. According to executive calculations, about 101,000 students, most rural areas, can have this help to move outside their municipalities to continue studying. Among the novelties of this call is also the comparison of students of artistic teachings superior to the university students, which will benefit some 7,000 young people.

In addition, the Ministries of Education, Professional Training and Sports and Science, Innovation and Universities, proposed in the Government meeting the increase in 25% in fixed amounts for those university students or higher artistic teachings that They accredit a disability from 25% to 65%; measure that complements to which it already applies to students with disabilities equal to or greater than 65%.

In addition, for students in the areas affected by the DANA, the state subsidies that have been received for this reason will not be taken into account in the calculation of the ‘income’.









All this will be carried out thanks to a budget of 2,544 million euroswhich goes up for an eighth consecutive call, marking a new historical maximum and with an endowment of more than one billion euros more compared to the 2017-2018 academic year. This has allowed the Medium scholarship in the general call has increased 60% for both university and non -university students.

As reported by the Government, in the 2023-2024 call, it went from 1,600 to 2,500 euros and will now be 2,700 euros; In addition, the 5% increase in income thresholds introduced in the last call has allowed the scholarship system of about 18,000 students; and the changes in the call aimed at students with specific need for educational support has allowed to double the number of beneficiaries.

All this has allowed the total number of fellows to have gone from 784,422 in the 2017-2018 academic year to touch almost million young people in the 2024-2025 call.