The partners of the coalition go headlong into a clash of unforeseeable consequences on the eve of a date as loaded with meaning as 8-M
“Here every week has its crisis.” The comment, made with a certain sarcasm by a senior government official with a key role in the difficult task of keeping the relationship between the Socialists and their parliamentary allies lubricated, clearly expresses the extent to which Pedro Sánchez was naive when, after approving the Budgets, gave or
#Government #faces #critical #weeks #defuse #bomb
Leave a Reply