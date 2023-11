Sunday, November 26, 2023, 00:12







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

On Tuesday, in the transfer of the position at the head of the Ministry of Justice from Pilar Llop, Félix Bolaños stumbled: the portfolio, which seemed neither practical nor comfortable, that was given to him by his predecessor, was on the verge of slipping from his hands, which arouses coincidences. transversal…

This content is exclusive for subscribers