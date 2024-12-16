The president’s wife is summoned as being investigated on Wednesday before the Plaza de Castilla judge



12/16/2024



Updated at 09:44h.





A complicated week begins for the Government, which will be at the center of media and public debates not precisely because of good news, but because of the agenda of the courts, focused on the Ábalos and Begoña Gómez casesof alleged corruption around two…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only