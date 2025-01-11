The Government is moving to try to save the extension of Muface for the next three years. Minister Óscar López decided to extend the deadline for insurers to present themselves by almost two weeks to the tender to provide health care to Muface mutual employees, appears on the State Contracting Portal.

“It is considered necessary for the public interest, and in order to encourage participation, to extend the deadline for submitting offerss, so that potential interested bidders can prepare the documentation to submit to this tender,” indicates the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service. Until now, the deadline expired on January 15 at 10:00 a.m. The new deadline extends that date for 12 days, until January 27 at the same time.

Ministry sources consulted by Europa Press They have specified that this extension of the deadline responds to the fact that part of the open deadline for the application has coincided with Christmas, with non-working days. Likewise, it has also been considered appropriate to extend the deadline due to the “complexity of the process. Reasons that hide the abyss that the Government finds itself facing if the competition declines.

At the moment, of the three insurers that still provide health care to officials, only Asisa is still studying the agreement. Adeslas and DKV have already reported that they will not participate in the tender because it would mean they would continue to incur losses. It should be remembered that the new Muface concert, which will cover the years 2025, 2026 and 2027, will increase the premium by 33.5% for the three-year period, going from 1,032.12 euros currently to 1,262.28 in 2027.

Among the range of companies that could enter the tender are some old acquaintances for Muface. Mapfre, Caser or Sanitas There were other companies that were part of the model but also abandoned it due to lack of profitability. The possibility of Alliance joining has also been considered, but to date no movements have been known.

In this way, the amount of the concert becomes 4,478 million euros, which represents an increase of 957 million euros. The cost per year will be 1,303 million euros in 2025, 1,490 million euros in 2026, and 1,685 million euros in 2027. In any case, the final business figure will depend on how many officials choose private healthcare.

The debts of the model

However, these figures are far from the demands of two of the three insurers. DKV explained that if it went to the firm it would incur losses ranging between 70 and 100 million euros. The explanation lies in the European directive IFRS17, which forces multinational firms to allocate losses in the first year of the contract.

For its part, Adeslas rejected the tender launched by the Government, assuming, as the entity explains, losses of 250 million euros in the three years that the contract would last. These 80 million red numbers per year are figures similar to those that the insurer is already losing according to its estimates, of 256 million euros between 2022 and 2024.