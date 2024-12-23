The Government approved this Monday the extension of public transport discounts for six more months. The bonuses that have been applied since 2022 will be extended until June 30, 2025. From then on, the Executive has designed a new aid package for the second half of the year that includes a single subscription of up to 20 euros per month for Cercanías trains throughout Spain. This was established by the Council of Ministers this Monday in its last meeting of 2024, in which it also gave the green light to other measures such as the increase in pensions for 2025 and the extension of deductions for housing rehabilitation.

During the first six months of the year, trains Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia will continue to be free for travelers with a recurring pass, just like state buses. Likewise, the discounts of at least 50% on urban and metropolitan public transport -The State finances 30% and the communities and town councils the rest. These aid will be valid until June 30. “Then it will be followed by a broad package of discounts and aid for travelers,” announced the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the press conference after the Council of Ministers, in which he took stock of the year.

Specifically, starting in July, the Executive will replace the free Cercanías passes with a single pass of 20 euros, which will be reduced to 10 euros for young people between 15 and 26 years old and will continue to be free for those of younger age. The system for the second half of the year also includes free public transport for children under 15 years of age. In addition, Conventional medium distance passes will have discounts of 40% and will be free for children. For young people between 15 and 26 years old, the reduction will reach 50%. State-owned bus services will have discounts of between 40% and 70% depending on age and the type of pass purchased.

