The Council of Ministers has approved a decree this Tuesday that extends some measures of a social nature beyond the state of alarm that ends next Sunday. Among them are the rent moratorium and the suspension of evictions for vulnerable groups, which will remain in force for another quarter, until August, as announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on April 14 in the Congress.

In its usual meeting on Tuesdays, which this time coincides with electoral day in the Community of Madrid and is also the last before the decay of the state of alarm next Sunday, the Executive has approved the extension of the rent moratoriums of rents and suspension of evictions for vulnerable groups. Both measures were in force until May 9, the day on which the state of alarm will end, and, with its decision, the Government extends it until August 9.

The decree encompasses all the relief measures for tenants that were approved at the beginning of the state of alarm and that have been systematically extended since then. Among these are the possibility of requesting a rent payment moratorium for a maximum of four months or a 50% reduction during the same period. The tenants can request this measure and, unless there is a different agreement that has already modified the conditions of the contract, the lessor is obliged to accept it if it is a large owner (the one who has more than 10 urban properties, excluding garages and storage rooms or if these properties add more than 1,500 square meters of surface).

In the same way, and in general for all owners, they must accept an extraordinary extension of the lease for six months, without modifying its conditions, in the event that the contract expires now. Like the previous measure, they can only be requested once, therefore it would now apply to those tenants whose rents end between May 10 and August 9. In the case of moratoriums or rent deductions, if they have already been used once, they cannot be requested again, so the only alternative is to reach an agreement with the owner or resort to ICO credits. These, by the way, are in force until May 31 and are not extended this Tuesday, but a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport points out that the ministerial order that will also extend them for a few months is already being worked on.

In the same way, the decree approved by the Council of Ministers also extends the suspension of evictions of vulnerable tenants by three months. These include all tenants with a legal rental contract who prove their economic vulnerability through documents and social services. In the case of people without qualifying title (that is, households that are occupying a dwelling), the judge paralyzes the eviction for a period of time if economic vulnerability is also proven. These assumptions, which raised a stir and even led to an appeal by the PP in the Constitutional Court, are limited to situations of victims of gender violence and households with dependents or minors in charge. Also excluded are cases in which the occupied property is the first or second residence of an individual and it is always the judge who assesses the situation before agreeing to temporarily stop the eviction. Ultimately, the measures that already existed and that expired on May 9 are extended. Now they will do it on August 9.

In addition, the decree will also extend until August the prohibition by the supply companies (electricity, gas and water) to cut the supply to vulnerable households, indicate sources from the Executive. This measure, which was the subject of a tug of war between the Government partners, was already included in the anti-eviction decree last December, and prevents vulnerable consumers, severely vulnerable and at risk of social exclusion from being left without supply. These are the ones who are recognized in the perception of the electricity social bonus or in a similar situation, even if they do not receive this aid because they do not have a supply contract.

Finally, the Government has also approved that until December 31, the communities of owners are not obliged to hold meetings. Normally it is mandatory to hold a neighborhood meeting a year to approve community budgets and renew the positions, but these are understood to be automatically extended until the end of 2021. In any case, if there is a decision that cannot wait, the Government authorizes the meetings of neighbors at the summons of the president or of a quarter of the owners. And these meetings can be held online as long as all residents have access to said media and other conditions are met.