Facade of the Official Credit Institute (ICO)

The Government has decided to extend financial aid to companies, the self-employed and SMEs in order to take advantage of the economic recovery and thus have a better chance of returning the 125,000 million in loans, whose public guarantees from the ICO add up to almost 96,000 million. The Ministry of Economic Affairs has presented this Wednesday the Code of Good Practices for the coordination with financial institutions of measures to reinforce the solvency of freelancers and companies. The document is framed in the restructuring measures that were approved in the royal decree of extraordinary measures to support business solvency, a package endowed with 11,000 million euros.

The Executive highlights four measures for loans that have a public guarantee: “A new extension of maturity of loans covered with public guarantee” for two more years, up to 10 years in total; It will also allow the extension of grace periods (when the debtor only pays the interest on the loan) beyond two years by agreement of the parties; likewise, the maintenance of the public guarantee in the cases of conversion of the loans into participative loans; and as a measure of last resort, the carrying out of transfers by the State to reduce the guaranteed debt, which will also mean that the bank assumes the removal as delinquency in the proportion of the credit.

Banks consider the conditions of this Code of Good Practices key, which is voluntary, although those who do not follow it must expressly say so. In fact, until its final writing, the text has generated tensions between the sector and the Executive. The entities will have one month to communicate to the General Secretariat of the Treasury if they adhere or not.

SME financial analysis

The financial entities that comply with it will undertake to study the financial situation of the companies and the self-employed who request it and enjoy financing with a public guarantee, contracted by the companies and the self-employed between March 17, 2020 and the date of publication of the Royal Decree -Law 5/2021, of March 12, 2021. This point is relevant because at some point it was raised that this decision would be outside the framework of the banks.

The objective is to reinforce “the solvency of the self-employed and companies and preserve a solvent productive fabric with the capacity to contribute to the economic recovery of the country,” the note points out, at the same time that some companies whose future did not look positive after the pandemic have left out of these endorsed credits. To this end, they also undertake to improve coordination with other financial entities with which the self-employed person or company has a financial debt in order to offer alternatives to clients to maintain their solvency and viability.

“For these purposes”, and this point is important, “coordination rules are established with dragging majorities between financial institutions to avoid opportunistic behavior that does not contribute to business solvency”. In other words, it is not accepted that a bank does not restructure its part of the debt with a company, while the others do.

If the majority of entities decide to rethink the credit, all entities involved with that client must accept it. In addition, entities must keep the beneficiary’s working capital lines open until December 31, 2022.

The companies that want the credit to be restructured must not be in default of any of the loans they have signed with the entity, nor be in bankruptcy proceedings, nor have a drop in turnover in 2020 compared to 2019 of at least 30 %. However, it is said that “in cases where the minimum drop in billing requirement is not met, it will be possible to extend the expiration date by agreement between the parties.”

Conversions into participating loans

Likewise, the possibility is established that, by agreement between the financial institution and the company, the guaranteed loan can be converted into a participative loan, “maintaining the coverage of the public guarantee, a measure that will reinforce the own resources of the beneficiary companies, by have these loans a treatment equivalent to capital for commercial purposes ”. The reason for this reinforcement is that lenders move last in collection preference in the event of default.

In order to benefit from this measure, “the company must have had a 30% drop in its turnover in 2020, with the profit and loss account for 2020 also presenting a negative result after taxes. Likewise, the company must comply with the requirements of not being in default on any financing subscribed with the financial institution and not being in bankruptcy ”, indicates the Code.

This measure is supported by the creation of a new line for the restructuring of financial debt with State guarantee, endowed with 3,000 million euros. The banks will have to put their part not guaranteed, which, on average, is 24% in each loan. For the granting of these grants, it will be necessary for the financial institution and the debtor to reach an agreement to renegotiate the entire debt, guaranteed and not guaranteed.

Take away 75% if the billing falls by more than 70%

The reduction may be 50% of the guaranteed principal pending of each operation if the drop in the turnover of the company or self-employed person in 2020 was less than 70%, and up to 75% of the guaranteed amount if the drop in turnover in 2020 was greater. at 70%. In all cases, to qualify for these transfers, the company or self-employed person must have registered a 30% drop in turnover in 2020 and the profit and loss account must have presented a negative result after taxes in 2020.

The financial institutions must assume the proportional part of the loan reduction, and the payment of the transfers will be made in order of communication, being limited to the exhaustion of the funds established for each of the organizations that have granted guaranteed loans: 2,750 million euros for guarantees managed by ICO; 100 million for guarantees from CESCE and 150 million for guarantees managed by CERSA.

The maximum term for the execution of the debt reduction agreements and communication of the transfers to the agencies granting the guarantees is December 1, 2022.