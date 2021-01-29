President Alberto Fernández would sign this Friday the DNU to extend the preventive and mandatory social distancing (DISPO) that has been in force since December 21 and expires this Sunday. The measure, which would be published in the next few hours in the Official Gazette, will run until February 28. Without major changes, in the Executive they fear that the resumption of face-to-face classes will accelerate the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus.

The delay Sputnik V vaccine delivery now official it did not push the government, for now, to take more restrictive measures. On the contrary, in the Executive they work with a more optimistic premise: in recent weeks it was registered a counting of the number of infections that shot up in the first days of the year.

With this diagnosis, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof warned this week that he could extend the closing hours of the establishments of the tourist towns that restricted it after the increase in cases.

However, and although the President assured that the face-to-face classes would begin in March, at the Casa Rosada there is concern about a possible outbreak of the epidemic before the circulation of thousands of children and the use of public transport. The infectologist Pedro Cahn, a member of the medical committee that advises the head of state, expressed that same crossroads days ago. “It is not true that boys are not transmitters of the virus. The boys are infected and contagious. The school does not have to be a source of contagion, but it depends on how it is managed. You open schools, which seems perfect to me, but how do people travel? ”, He asked in a recent interview with FM Millenium.

For this reason, the Government considered the option of extending the DISPO for only 2 weeks instead of 4. Finally, the DNU would not bring great changes. The President, however, could capture new changes throughout the month.

In its article 24, the DNU that expires on Sunday empowers the provinces to resume face-to-face cycles -according to the epidemiological criteria defined by the Federal Council of Education set in July and October- and grants the national Ministry of Education led by Nicolás Trotta the authority to endorse or reject the district plans. The Federal Council would meet again in person on February 12 and could translate a new “semaphore” to regulate the restart of classes.

While negotiating with the teaching unions, the City has already marked the beginning of face-to-face classes on the calendar: February 17. On the same date, they would begin in Santa Fe. Córdoba will do the same on February 19 for students in the final years of primary and secondary school. The Province, meanwhile, would start the school year on March 1 like most of the districts. In all cases the presence will be gradual.

Meanwhile, as advanced Clarion, 150 thousand militants of social movements nucleated in the UTEP (former CTEP) began this weekend awareness-raising tasks in the 4,400 villages and settlements throughout the country. A network of popular educators will provide school support. The organizations intend to register the degree of desertion in the most neglected neighborhoods of the country. For now, the Ministry of Education is guided by the numbers of the Comprehensive Digital Educational Information System (SINIDE), which registered that in 2020 a million boys (10 percent of the national enrollment) lost ties with the school. They seek to trace and recover them with the Accompany program that includes cultural and recreational activities. In the opposition they argue that about 1.5 million students dropped out of school during the pandemic.

To make the decision to extend the DISPO, the President did not summon the 24 governors to hold a videoconference and debate the epidemiological situation in the jurisdictions. The last one had been on January 6, when Fernández explored the possibility of taking more restrictive measures in agreement with the provincial leaders. Finally, the supposed “unanimous” consensus that they spoke about in Casa Rosada led to a new decree of December 8 that recommends new variables to measure the health situation in the jurisdictions.

This time, the President finished finalizing the details of the new DNU with the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero and the Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra Thursday night. I would stamp the signature this coming, after participating in a meeting with the Puebla Group from its office in Balcarce 50.

The Government seeks to optimize the application of vaccines. As reported Clarion Until now only 51 thousand people received the two doses of Sputnik V, from the original group of 300 thousand. In any case, as required by the Executive, the second dose must be applied 20 days after and within 60 days of the first.

The President has already made public the negotiations with other laboratories such as Sinopharm, Sinovac and Jenssin to buy more vaccines. Felipe Solá referred to the distribution of vaccines and their impact on the economy. “We are facing an unprecedented crisis for the world economy, due to the strong economic and social impact of the pandemic, which we hope can be resolved as vaccination advances in all countries in an equitable and accessible way”, argued during his participation in the inter-ministerial meeting of the WTO.