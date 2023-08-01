An image of Gernika (Bizkaia), after the bombing of April 26, 1937. SABINO ARANA FOUNDATION

The entire urban space of Gernika-Lumo (Bizkaia, 16,855 inhabitants) will be considered a place of memory. The Government has decided to expand the file opened on April 24 to grant that administrative consideration to the town’s Assembly House to the entire municipality, bombed in 1937 by the Condor Legion. This had been requested by the City Council, the University of the Basque Country, the General Meetings of Bizkaia, and Gogora, the Institute of Memory, Coexistence and Human Rights.

The file recalls that “the town is known internationally” for being the victim of “one of the first indiscriminate bombardments against the civilian population in the world, configuring itself as a testing ground for what would later be put into practice in World War II.” Nazi aviation attacked Gernika in support of Franco’s forces on April 26, 1937. The city lacked anti-aircraft defenses. “It was destroyed in three hours of incessant bombardment,” as Paul Preston recalls in his biography of Franco. The number of victims, he adds, “will never be known with certainty due to the immediate chaos and the fact that Indigenous Regulars, Italian units and the IV Brigade of Navarra occupied the villa on April 29, before the rubble could be examined.” . The Basque Government estimated that 1,645 people died and another 889 were injured. The Gernika Assembly House resisted, surprisingly, standing. It is currently the headquarters of the General Meetings of Bizkaia. The Guernica, by Picasso, commissioned by the Government of the Second Republic to the painter for the 1937 International Exhibition in Paris, became an international symbol of the horror of war.

On April 26, the Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, participated in the act of remembrance that the City Council celebrates on the anniversary of the bombing. The day before, in the Senate, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, had announced the declaration of Gernika as a place of memory. “I am proud to be here, also representing the legitimate government that at that time was attacked by indiscriminate bombardment by the Nazis and fascists. Spanish democracy today is the result of that struggle”.

The declaration of places of memory is one of the tools included in the law of democratic memory, approved in October of last year, to indicate those spaces of special historical relevance linked to the fight for freedoms with a “commemorative, tribute, didactic” function. and restorative.” The Government can decree them by law, open administrative files ex officio or accept requests from groups and institutions.

On July 26, the General Directorate of Democratic Memory published in the BOE the opening of new files to declare another 12 places as places of memory. It is the Real Teatro de las Cortes in San Fernando (Cádiz), where, in September 1810, the first Cortes of Spain were opened; the Iglesia Mayor de San Pedro y San Pablo y de los Desagravios, in the same municipality, where the constituent deputies were sworn in; the San Felipe Neri Oratory, in Cádiz; the monument to the Constitution; the birthplace and the bust of General Riego, in Tuña (Asturias); the monolith of recognition of the town as an exemplary town; the monument to Rafael de Riego, in Las Cabezas de San Juan (Seville) and the Old Convent of San Hermenegildo, in Seville, seat of the Cortes during the last months of the Liberal Triennium and, later, provisional seat of the Andalusian Parliament. The procedure has also begun to declare monuments as places of memory to “pay homage to those who gave their lives for trying to restore the Constitution of 1812 and freedom in Spain”, such as La Cruz and the monument to Torrijos in Malaga; the monument to the Martyrs of Freedom, in Almería; and the monument to Mariana Pineda in Granada. The list includes the Casa Palacio de Espartero, in Logroño, linked to one of the referents of Spanish liberalism.