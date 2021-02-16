The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, during the press conference after the meeting of the Council of Ministers this Tuesday in La Moncloa. Chema Moya / EFE

The Government has approved this Tuesday in the Council of Ministers to extend two more years, until the end of 2023, the theoretical term for the State to privatize its 61.8% stake in Bankia. However, within a month or so, Bankia will have been absorbed by CaixaBank and the State will have 16.1% of the latter entity. This will be the stake that you will have to sell, if you do not extend the term beforehand.

Both the Government and José Ignacio Goirigolzarri himself, president of Bankia, have stated in recent months that it is more efficient and profitable to have a long period of time to get rid of the package of State shares so as not to have downward pressure from the market .

The Minister Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, explained in the press conference after the Council of Ministers on Tuesday that the purpose of this expansion is to promote the more efficient use of public resources by maximizing the recovery of aid. Taxpayers have invested around 24,000 million in the refloating of Bankia after the 2012 crisis.

Third extension of the term

The extension of the deadline will allow the FROB, the state fund that owns the stake in Bankia, to execute its divestment strategy “with more flexibility,” added the Minister of Finance.

In a note from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, it is recalled that “this is the third extension of the initial sales period that is carried out. The first was approved in December 2016, which allowed the divestment period to be extended from December 2017 to the end of 2019 ”.

In 2018, the deadline was again extended to December 2021, a date that is modified until December 2023 with the agreement adopted this Tuesday. The extension of the term of sale of the public participation in Bankia is the will of the Spanish Government and does not require authorization from the European Commission.

Currently, the FROB has a 100% stake in the Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA) Stock Holder, “which represents a 61.8% stake in Bankia. Bankia is in a process of merger by absorption by CaixaBank which, once completed, would give the FROB a 16.11% stake in CaixaBank’s capital ”, the note adds.