The end of the state of alarm, scheduled for May 9, will not mean the decline of the special anti-eviction measures put in place by the pandemic, as was initially planned. This was announced by Pedro Sánchez this Wednesday in Congress. The President of the Government has assured that his Executive will extend for three months the regulations that prevent the eviction of vulnerable people and the rest of the measures in force on rents.

After an arduous negotiation between the two government partners, last December a reinforcement of the anti-eviction measures was approved to extend them to more vulnerable groups. Since the beginning of the pandemic, these had been applied to tenants who had seen their economic capacity affected by the coronavirus (due to being unemployed or being in an ERTE, having reduced working hours to take care of other people or other similar circumstances that entail loss income that prevents meeting the rent). Over the months, this measure was considered insufficient and was extended to any home considered vulnerable, even if it was already so before the outbreak of the coronavirus. The mechanism basically consists in that if the social services prove the vulnerability of the tenants, the eviction is paralyzed for the duration of the state of alarm.

The decree of December went further and even considered some cases in which the people who occupy the house do not have a rental contract or any other legal title that allows them to live there. Thus, when there are victims of gender violence, dependents or minors in the home, the judge must extend the eviction for a few months to give the administrations time to find a house to accommodate that family. This assumption, which encountered strong opposition from the real estate sector, was extended in a January reform also to criminal proceedings (launches or evictions can be requested by civil means or, if it is considered that there is a crime of usurpation, by criminal law) and refers to basically to flats that are owned by companies or large owners, excluding all those in which it can also be proven that that house is the first or second residence of another person or that the entry into the house has been done through violence or intimidation to others.

All these measures were justified in that, in a period when the authorities recommended people to stay at home as long as possible to contain the pandemic, for example with curfews, it made no sense to leave people on the street without a place alternative where to live. For this reason, it was agreed to set as the deadline the date on which the state of alarm ended. In fact, some of these measures, excluding those that affect criminal proceedings, are being dealt with in the negotiation of the future housing law. But this is being delayed due to the divergences between the Government partners, it is not even clear that a draft of it will reach Congress before May 9, and there was fear among some social organizations that the end of the state of alarm supposed an avalanche of evictions paralyzed by the judges in the last months.

As announced by Sánchez, the extension will also include extending the rest of the measures on rents, also intended in principle to end next month. These basically consist of the forced six-month extension for tenants whose rental contract ends and the possibility of requesting moratoriums or temporary rent reductions by tenants with difficulties. When the landlord is a large landlord (the one who has more than 10 urban properties, excluding garages and storage rooms) he has the obligation to reduce the rent by half for a maximum of four months or to accept a moratorium for the same period, so that then the four monthly payments not received are recovered prorated for the remainder of the contract. However, all these measures can only be requested once, that is, they do not affect tenants who have already taken advantage of them during the last year.