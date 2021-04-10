The Government of Alberto Fernández exempted Peruvians living in Argentina to comply with the new restriction measures against the coronavirus so that they can vote in the general elections of their country this Sunday.

“Exclude yourself from the prohibitions provided by article 16 of Decree No. 235 of April 8, 2021 to the voters and personnel affected by the elections corresponding to the General Elections of the Republic of Peru, to be held in the territory of the Argentine Republic on the 11th of April 2021 “, indicates Administrative Decision 345/2021, published this Saturday in the Official Gazette.

The decision is made “for the sole purpose of their participation in said electoral act, including the previous and subsequent activities that the development of the aforementioned electoral act requires,” adds the text signed by the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Health, Carla vizzotti.

In the recitals, the authorities recall that “by Decree No. 235/21, general prevention measures and local and targeted containment provisions were established, based on scientific evidence and epidemiological dynamics, which all people must comply with in order to mitigate the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its health impact, until April 30, 2021, inclusive “.

While they indicated that “the Embassy of Peru has requested authorization from the Argentine Government before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship. for the realization of the corresponding elections“to” take place in polling places in different Argentine cities, for the suffrage of Peruvian citizens and Peruvian citizens residing in Argentine territory. “

Meanwhile, “the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru in the Argentine Republic made a presentation with the logistical and organizational details of the electoral act in our country and accompanied for this purpose the project of “Sanitary Security Protocol for the General Elections of Peru 2021”.

For these reasons, the authorities conclude in the approval of the “Sanitary Security Protocol for the General Elections of Peru 2021”, prepared by the Government and authorized by the Ministry of Health.

The one who spoke about this exception was the President of the Pro, Patricia Bullrich: “It is contradictory that this Sunday Peruvians and Ecuadorians vote in Argentina, But that the Government does not let Argentines vote abroad“He began in a message from his Twitter profile.

And he continued: “That Máximo Kirchner asks for elections for the PJ in PBA, but they want to change the date of the STEP. The double rod of the one who is afraid“, he concluded.

The former Minister of Security made reference to the repeal of a decree -imposed by Mauricio Macri– in which it authorized Argentineans residing abroad to cast their vote by post.

In this way, the measure that was implemented during the previous management was left without effect. With the new decision, from now on those who live abroad will have to vote in person and go to the consulates or embassies.

For Peruvians residing in Argentina, trips on the public transport service on Sunday should be limited to estrict compliance with the excepted activities.

People reached by the measure must process the “Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation-Emergency COVID-19”, in a specific field called “External Vote”, enabled in the link: https://www.argentina.gob.ar/interior / migrations / foreigners / voting.

Peru will hold general elections tomorrow with the certainty that the Presidency will be resolved in Second round, within two months, and with the unprecedented unknown of who will compete in the ballot, for which the latest polls of voting intention showed in the race between six and seven candidates out of the 18 running.

With information from Télam.