As of this Tuesday, professional athletes they will be able to train again without violating the restrictions imposed in the last presidential decree. In addition, although they were already taking place, it was made official that international sports competitions are also exempted from the measures.

This is indicated in Administrative Decision 514/2021 published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette, signed by the Chief of the Nation’s Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, and Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, Minister of the Interior,

The text clarifies that this exception was analyzed based on an express request from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, led by Matías Lammens.

Meanwhile, there will be no impediments for teams to play international competitions in the Argentine territory. These are the cases of River Plate, Racing, Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors, who will play this week at home for the Copa Libertadores de América, while Newell’s Old Boys, Arsenal, Lanús, Independiente and Rosario Central will do so for the Copa South American.

In addition, the San Lorenzo and Talleres campuses will be able to travel to Chile, to face Huachipato and Emelec respectively; Argentinos Juniors to Uruguay, to face Nacional de Montevideo; and Vélez, to visit Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro.

Different is the situation of local level, since the Professional Soccer League and the Argentine Soccer Association adhered to the restrictions, whereby the semifinals and the final of the League Cup will be played on May 31 and June 2 respectively.

In fact, Colón de Santa Fe had to resort to a special permission of the Government to be able to train in the face of his postponed commitment before Independent.

“Except for the measures provided in subsection a) of article 3 of Decree No. 334/21 and the prohibition of driving in the national territory, in the terms of this administrative decision, to the international sporting events and to the people affected by their development “, states the document in its Article 1

Article 2 also exempts “from the prohibition to circulate in the national territory” to “Professional sportsmen“Let them go to their training places,

All those reached by the measure must process the Unique Enabling Certificate for Circulation.

“Sports entities must guarantee hygiene, safety and transport conditions established to preserve the health of athletes as well as their work teams and other people affected by the sporting event “, it is indicated.

Finally, it was warned that those who are in districts with high epidemiological and sanitary risk or in a situation of epidemiological alarm, will not be able to use the public passenger service.

For its part, the Argentine National Team receives Chile at the Estadio Único in Santiago del Estero on June 3 and, five days later, visits Colombia for the double round of South American Qualifiers towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Meanwhile, the country is preparing to host the Copa América, which will begin on June 13, while different authorities, such as the vice minister of health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolás Kreplak, suggest the postponement of the sports competition.

DB