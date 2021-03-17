After the scandal over the 44 students who returned from Cancun and tested positive, the Government admits that it is evaluating restricting the trips of graduates abroad considering it “an activity of high epidemiological risk”.

This was confirmed by high official sources that follow with concern the advance of the new strains of the coronavirus and draw up the menu of options proposed by the Casa Rosada to avoid a second wave, one year after the preventive and mandatory social isolation was declared by the pandemic.

With the vaccination plan still at a slow pace, the nation seeks to take measures to discourage the departure of Argentines abroad. According to official data, there are almost 100,000 Argentines abroad, of which 34 percent would be tourists.

At the moment, even from the Health area, consider “impractical” and “ineffective” the possibility of a total border closure, as demanded by some sectors, but between the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, agreed to work together and evaluate different measures to deter exits from the country.

In the case of graduate trips, the analysis carried out by the Government has to do with the need to establish a general rule for all cases, taking into account that due to the characteristics of the plan, it does not depend on the will of a single family. . “It is an activity of high epidemiological risk”, warned the Secretary of Quality in Health, Arnaldo Medina, in dialogue with Clarín and other media, when reviewing the nights out that, in general, teenagers make in these destinations.

It is not the only measure that is evaluated at the top of the Government, where in addition to Mexico they look with special concern at the situation in Brazil.

For now, the Director of Migrations, Florence Carignano, who, within the framework of the criminal complaint filed by the Government in the case of the young people who returned from Mexico, insisted that “traveling abroad is discouraged.” “This is not the time to travel if it is not for essential reasons“, Held.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health of the Nation had made a strong recommendation to “avoid travel abroad for non-essential reasons, given the risk of transmission in our country of the new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that circulate at the national level. international”.

President Alberto Fernández himself, in his television appearance on Monday on “Fuego Amigo”, had asked Argentines to “try not to leave the country because it is risky.”

If the Government was already analyzing measures to discourage tourism abroad, in addition to limitations on flights, the impact that the case of the 44 young people who returned from Cancun generated over the weekend and tested positive, despite having got on the plane With a negative PCR test, he finished turning on the alarm.

For this reason, in the last hours the authorities expanded a criminal complaint before Federal Court Number 7, in charge of Sebastián Casanello, which they had already made when detecting irregularities and inconsistencies in the certificates that are attached to travel in the affidavits.

The Migration Directorate pointed out against “an alleged laboratory called Marbu Salud SA” in Cancun “, which according to the presentation it would be a phantom signature: it assures that “it does not exist in the registered address”, that it “has no headquarters” and “that the Mexican authorities do not recognize it as subject to the control of their agencies.”

That signature would have been the one that issued the certificates that the Government considers false, with three hypotheses: that swabs were not made, that they were made but the sample was not processed and the negative certificate was directly issued, or that the samples were processed but the laboratory has technical flaws.

This is because, according to the presentation “at least 17 of those (44) young people who underwent the PCR test upon arrival in Argentina”, and were tested in Ezeiza for moving to the Federal Capital, “the result was positive.” Anyway, several teenagers showed symptoms compatible with COVID to the country.

That flight, Due to the high rate of positivity (the average is 1 percent), it forced the 216 passengers and 11 crew members to be considered close contact and quarantined.

The mother of one of the young people was key to expanding the complaint made by Migrations: according to the letter, “she reported that her son returned to the country with symptoms compatible with the disease and that he was informed in a timely manner to the health authorities of the Moon Palace Hotel “but that” gave a negative result.

Going forward, beyond this episode, from Migrations they agreed with the federal forces and the governorates to reinforce the controls in the homes of the passengers who return to the country and must carry out 7 days of quarantine. “It is the most effective measure to contain the spread of new strains“, they say in Health.

PDL