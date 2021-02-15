The answer to yes finally adjustments will be made to the STEP It changes according to the interlocutor who is consulted in the diversity of the Front of All. The re-outbreak of infections and the delays in the vaccination operation pose a very different scenario from the one he aspired Alberto Fernandez ahead of the October elections? and an atypical campaign is already anticipated, with few acts, and mobilizations and tours in small neighborhoods. For this reason, the Government evaluates updating the Law on Financing of Political Parties so that free publicity on the internet is guaranteed for the candidates of each force.

The initiative is in an embryonic state and, although there is still no preliminary draft, it has the impulse of hard Kirchnerism and was the subject of debate in the “table of five”, The lunch led by the President and brings together the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro; the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; and the head of the Frente de Todos bloc in the lower house, Máximo Kirchner.

As Clarín said, one of the transcendental axes of the summit revolved around the legislative ones. The leadership of the ruling party not only reviewed the alternatives to modify the STEP in case there is no progress in the vaccination operation, but in variants to the laws that complement the organization of the elections.

Among other issues, in the ruling party they propose start the debate to include advertising on the Internet within the tools that the State guarantees to the different political forces to promote the candidates when the start of the campaign is formalized.

So far, law 26,215, on “Financing of political parties”, grants free spaces on radio and television stations, but says nothing about the Internet. There are 2,160 seconds of advertising – 5 percent of a standard 12-hour programming – for electoral purposes that each audiovisual medium is obliged to give free of charge and assigned by the National Electoral Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior to all political groups that make official candidacies for public office. 50 percent is divided equally and the other half based on the votes that each force obtained in the last election.

But advertising spaces on digital platforms are not contemplated and, with changes in consumer dynamics, they are increasingly relevant in reaching voters and, consequently, in the funds that political parties allocate to the campaign. PRO was the first big gambler on YouTube and Facebook when it came to power in 2015, but in the last presidential race the Frente de Todos also had a strong insertion.

Marcos Peña, the ideologue of the PRO laboratory who innovated in 2015 with a strong campaign on social networks. (Photo File Clarín / Emmanuel Fernández)

“It is going to be a different campaign. The conditions are not in place for door-to-door tours or militancy. Much less mass acts, even if we are all vaccinated. That is why we have to think of new mechanisms. And the issue of the internet, which is not contemplated in the current law because when it was approved (in 2009) it still did not have so much penetration in society, it is something to be debated, ”said a senior source aware of what was discussed at the table the five.

The idea, underline those who are aware of the position of the hard core of Kirchnerism, is that the State does not cost a single peso. “We aim for something similar to radio and TV“They explain. Does this imply that the percentage of time that channels and radios must give up is reduced? he asked. Clarion, to an interlocutor. “There is nothing concrete other than the intention to open the debate,” he said.

As in almost everything that has to do with the Internet, the inability to exercise rigorous control raises different questions. For example, from which websites and platforms to include (in the case of radio and TV it is a universe that can be delimited) to how to determine the space to demand free and, eventually, how to match the norm to the current one, which foresees that during the electoral campaign political parties – and ultimately the media – cannot broadcast spots other than those assigned by the DINE.

The pandemic scenario represents a challenge for the Frente de Todos, which in the 2019 primaries became strong with acts throughout the country in front of a Together for Change that bet everything on the networks and only for the generals tried to change the history with the 30 marches led by Mauricio Macri.

Alberto Fernández and Máximo Kirchner, in the 2019 campaign, in a ceremony with PJ mayors in Lomas de Zamora.

Although the ruling party understands that it is an initiative that “benefits the forces that are opposition more”, they emphasize that, In the middle of the electoral year, like the changes to the PASO, its progress will depend exclusively on the consensus it finds outside the Government. “We believe that it is necessary to debate, but we are not going to impose it”, they are short of reproaches and electoral speculations.