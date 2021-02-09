A postman distributes electoral propaganda for the campaign for the February 14 elections in Barcelona. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI / EL PAÍS

The Generalitat changed its speech this Monday after several days issuing alert messages about the incidents that could compromise the electoral day next Sunday. The change lies in pointing out that 98.99% of the 9,139 polling stations in Catalonia may be constituted, since, at least, their three members are insured: the president and two members. This despite the fact that more than 25,000 people have tried to get rid of this task with all kinds of allegations. Correos has strengthened the service to respond to the emergence of postal voting.

This Monday is not the first change of message that the Generalitat has made in recent weeks. He already did so when he had to abide by the court’s decision to keep the elections for February 14. Then, the Government and the parties that support it spent in a few days criticizing the viability of the elections in the midst of a pandemic to ensuring that voting is “safe.” The latest epidemiological data also provide a little more calm. The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases continues to decline in Catalonia and this Monday stood below half a thousand (483.9) cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

After having expressed serious concerns about the high number of citizens who last week asked to be absent from the tables, this Monday the opposite was reported. The Government stressed that 65.78% of the polling stations have their nine members —the three incumbents and the six alternates—, 31.74% have between three and eight voters, 1.08% have a safe replacement and a 0.39% have fair members, according to Ismael Peña-López, general director of Citizen Participation and Electoral Processes of the Generalitat. “Despite these data, which indicate almost full coverage of the tables, we are in an extraordinary situation and no one can guarantee us that people called to the tables on 14-F will not finally do so. Hence, we have to be prepared for any eventuality, including what to do if there are many tables that could not be formed ”.

As the electoral boards of the zone resolve the allegations and the municipalities activate the new notifications, those responsible for the electoral system of the Government have a clearer idea of ​​what the panorama will be on 14-F. “It is information that comes to us from the municipalities in real time,” Peña-López stressed. In the case of Barcelona, ​​for example, the consistory sent a first notification by mail to the 17,361 names for the constitution of its 1,929 polling stations; that is, to the nine members of each one of them. Subsequently, another 5,441 more have been notified, most of them to cover the excuses accepted by the Barcelona Zone Board.

At the moment, the proportion of claims that are accepted and how many are rejected is not known. In any case, the number of people who present allegations continues to grow and, as of this Monday, 9,500 had been presented before the Electoral Board of the Barcelona Zone. For now, the boards of Catalonia have received 25,344 requests for excuses that should be resolved 72 hours before the elections. Both the Government and the consistories and the boards assume that the allegations will be presented until the last moment in a way that is supervening by the context of the pandemic.

The Generalitat also decided this Monday to extend the antigen test tests to 82,251 people called to the tables – between incumbents and alternates – and not only to 60,000, as it had initially decided. Massive SMS to summon each of them in health centers began to be issued this Monday.

The challenge of voting by mail

Another challenge facing this electoral campaign is the processing of the vote by mail, counted at more than 270,000, and which must be completed before Friday. Taking into account that only 37% of the voters have done it electronically, the bulk of it has to be done in person: either the voters go to the Post Office to deposit the vote or the postman passes by their homes. Correos points out that to facilitate the processing, a greater number of offices will be open in the afternoon and, above all, it calls for the management not to be left to the last minute. Correos assures that to face the peak of work it has signed 1,500 reinforcement contracts. The hundreds of postmen who these days carry an enormous number of ballots for the vote by mail do not see it that way.

Laura (assumed name) had 29 votes on Monday to deliver in her usual round through a neighborhood in Barcelona. And in two hours he has only been able to complete the process of three. Those who are not there come back a second time and, if they are still absent, they are given a special notice to come to the office before the 12th. “It is very entertaining and it takes no less than six or seven minutes. You carry an envelope with the ballots of all the parties, the voting envelope, the electoral roll and the registration form. You have to explain it and many people don’t understand it, especially those who are older ”, he says. To make matters worse, he assures that the transmission of the data on the PDAs that they have been carrying the first days did not work well.

Will he wait for me or will he go to the Post Office? It is the question of rigor when you leave the documentation to a voter. A young woman says that she will go to the office; “I still don’t know who I will vote for.” Isidoro and his wife tell him to wait a moment, they are voting now. But the maneuver of reading the instructions, looking for the ballot, showing the DNI and writing your name and address as sender takes time. The envelopes —both the one with the vote and the one containing that one and the census sheet— are not self-closing and Isidore and his wife choose to seal them as they have always been, passing their tongues. That envelope goes to the bag and will arrive at the polling station of your choice.

The practice has led to a complaint from the CGT that has been accepted by the Labor Inspectorate. The union warns of the lack of protection measures for postmen. According to his calculations, only 20% of the envelopes are closed automatically and the rest are made with saliva. A spokesman for the union, Carlos Navarro, denounces the lack of foresight. Some mail carriers look for alternative solutions to avoid licking the envelope and ask voters to run a little water to seal them.