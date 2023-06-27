The Council of Ministers has given the green light to the extension of the main support measures in the face of the crisis derived from the impact of the war in Ukraine through a new aid package that will mobilize an additional 3,800 million euros. In total, the aid in the second semester -adding those that had already been approved until December 31- will have an impact of 8,900 million euros, according to the economic vice president, Nadia Calviño, after the meeting of the council of ministers, raising to 47,000 million the total cost of the crisis.

Finally, the Executive has decided to extend the elimination of VAT on basic foods and the reduction to 5% for oils and pasta, as well as the 30% discount on public transport. Two of the star measures in recent months to help households combat the current inflationary cycle, although the first has fared less successfully in terms of its objectives than the second.

At the gates of the elections and after the pressure that the sector has exerted these days, the Government has also chosen to extend aid to diesel for carriers. A move that has come as a surprise given the recent fall in fuel prices, which is already below the levels set when the bonus of 20 cents per liter was approved in March of last year. The aid will be 10 cents per liter until September 30 and another five cents for the last quarter.

Despite this adjustment, the Executive ignores the constant call from Brussels to eliminate general aid and focus only on the most vulnerable groups. “All the measures are compatible with the deficit reduction path,” Calviño assured during his appearance, indicating that Spain will close the year with a smaller hole than other large economies such as Germany. The objective is to take it from 4.8% in 2022 to 3.9%, to reach the 3% target already in 2024, a year ahead of schedule. “This new aid package will help us move with the utmost confidence through the second semester in a context of uncertainty,” he added.

Housing, at the center of the debate



Pedro Sánchez’s economic team has also taken advantage of this royal decree-law -one of the Government’s preferred instruments since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine- to carry out a veritable battery of measures that had remained unanswered after the call for elections , such as the line of guarantees from the Official Credit Institute (ICO) to cover up to 20% of the down payment on the purchase of a habitual residence by young people and families with dependent minors, with a maximum amount of 2,500 million euros.

The tension between the coalition partners has been particularly noticeable in this matter of housing. Finally, the measure that prohibits evictions is extended to vulnerable people without a housing alternative. But the PSOE has imposed its criteria against the claim of United We Can extend until the end of the year the measure that was in force until June 30 under the protection of the previous anti-crisis decree, which established the freezing of rental prices for those contracts that these first six months of the year be renewed.

In other words, the owners will be able to change their conditions at the time of signing a renewal, although the 2% limitation in the annual update of the leases established by the Housing Law will continue to be in force.

electric car and fellows



As the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has already announced, the day has also served to approve the 15% deduction in personal income tax for those who buy an electric vehicle until December 31, 2025, on a maximum of 20,000 euros, which would give access to a maximum deduction of 3,000 euros.

The fact of using the formula of the royal decree has allowed the Government to generate a sort of catchall to introduce into this anti-crisis plan the transposition of European regulations, in addition to the implementation of other processes such as the stabilization of interim prior to 2021, or the so-called cancer right to be forgotten, to end the restrictions suffered by those who have suffered from cancer when contracting certain services. The contribution obligation of the scholarship holders, originally scheduled for October 1 of this year, is also delayed until January 2024.