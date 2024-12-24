The Government has updated the premiums of the civil servants’ mutual insurance company (Muface) and listens to insurers’ demands to pay more depending on the age of the mutual member. In the previous contract that the Executive put on the table, the premiums all increased at the same rate: 17.12% between the end of the current agreement and December 2026. However, after the public consultation through which Muface sought to know how to improve conditions, the methodology has changed and will allocate more economic resources to older mutual members.

The specifications, published yesterday morning, reflect an increase in premiums focused especially on retirees, compared to both the current tender and the one that was void. From the age of 65, the age at which accident rates begin to riseMuface’s new concert records an increase of more than 40% in the premium, which will go from the 120.53 euros that the Ministry of Public Function had offered to insurers per person and month – and which they left void – to 169.47 euros. This distance is even more accentuated if it concerns those over 74 years of age, whose previous proposal was for a premium of 130.57 euros in 2025, which will rise to 260.96 euros with the new tender, that is, double.

Compared to the current tender, which ends on December 31, Adeslas, Asisa and DKV received a total of 103 euros for a patient between 65 and 74 years old, and just over 112 euros for one over 74 years old.

In this way, Óscar López intends to convince the insurers so that this agreement goes ahead, although in exchange he has cut the budget of the youngest mutual members, who will be cheaper for the Executive. With this new contract, insurers will receive about 26 euros less for patients between 0 and 4 years old, reducing the premium by up to 34.12% between 2024 and what will be paid in 2027.

But The most notable reduction will be for beneficiaries between 5 and 14 years old. Here, the reduction in premiums will mean a reduction of just over half of the budget currently allocated, with the most affordable rate being just 29 euros – currently the State pays it at 64 euros. Compared to what the Government initially offered in October, the gap would be even greater, 62.8%.

In the rest of the age groups, the decreases in premiums are also notable: 39% between 2024 and 2027 for people between 15 and 44 years old and 20% for those between 45 and 54 years old. From the next group onwards – the largest, since the average member age is 57 – most of the economic effort is concentrated.

Three month extension

The new Muface tender, if it goes ahead, will start next Aprilas was learned yesterday with the publication of the offer on the State Contracting Platform.

In this way, the Government an extension of at least three months will applyalthough as was known last week, insurers will receive amounts updated to the new specifications, that is, with an increase in premiums of just over 19%.

It has also been confirmed that Insurers will have until January 15 at 10 in the morningand not a day before, due to the delay in the publication of the tender, which was scheduled last Friday.

At the moment the Government has only made public the amounts that it will allocate to the future contract, which will last until December 31, 2027: 4,134 million euros for the concert of civil servants in national territory and 71.6 million for mutual members abroadwhich makes a total of 4,205 million, a figure lower than that announced by the Ministry of Public Function last week, which spoke of 4,478 million, since the months between January and March are discounted as they are not included in the service.