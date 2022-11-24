The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council (Nafis) confirmed that the updates announced the day before yesterday, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, It represents the third package of the “Nafes” initiative, and aims to enhance the contribution of Emirati cadres working in the private and banking sectors, especially as it reduces the material and functional differences between the government sector and the private sector more than before, calling on young citizens, whether working in this sector or looking for job opportunities, to seize The job opportunities available on the Nafes platform, as well as benefiting from the financial and non-financial benefits provided by the program.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, announced the update of the package of privileges and support provided by the government through the “Nafes” program for citizens working in the private sector, by increasing support for citizens’ salaries and expanding sectors. And specializations, to include all citizens in the private and banking sectors before and after the launch of “Nafis”, by allocating a financial allowance in all jobs, specializations and educational qualifications for those who earn a salary of 30 thousand dirhams or less, according to the academic qualification, and allocating 600 dirhams as an allowance for children (up to a maximum of four children). For those whose salary does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams, in addition to raising the value of temporary financial support for those who have lost their jobs to include financial support for family members, extending the support period to a maximum of 12 months, and finally expanding the “Nafis” program for nursing cadres, to include the medical and health sector in all its specializations. and its levels.

And the UAE government launched the first package of “Nafes” initiatives in October 2021, to include at that time the salary support program, the temporary support program, the job opportunities program, the bonus program for children of workers in the private sector, and the subscription program, and then followed it with the launch of the second package of the initiative last March. , to add to it four programs specialized in training and rehabilitation.

According to a reading conducted by «Emirates Today», the third package of the “Nafes” initiative provided eight additional benefits for citizens working in the private sector, the first and most important of which is “doubling the Emiratisation targets during the next five years, from 75,000 jobs for national cadres in the private sector (at an average of 15,000 jobs annually). ), to become 170,000 jobs, at an annual rate of 34,000 jobs for citizens,” followed by “expansion in areas and professions targeted for Emiratisation,” and then “generalization of benefits to all private and banking sector employees (who meet eligibility conditions), regardless of their date of joining work, Whether they were appointed before or after the launch of the (Nafes) program, after the list of beneficiaries was related to citizens joining jobs after the date of September 13, 2021.

The list of eight advantages of the new “Nafes” package included expanding the scope of benefiting from salary support benefits, to include all citizens working in the private sector, or the banking, financial and insurance sectors, after it was limited to citizens working in seven professions, namely: (nursing, accounting, Financial auditing, commercial law, financial analysis, programming, data scientists), where the new salary support package was set at 7,000 dirhams per month for a citizen employed in the private sector with a high qualification, 6,000 dirhams for a citizen with a diploma, and 5,000 for a citizen employee with a high school diploma. And below it, which means that the maximum total support or increase that a citizen employee working in the private sector will receive, above his salary, amounts to 84 thousand dirhams annually, provided that the beneficiary’s salary does not exceed 30 thousand dirhams per month.

The new package of “Nafes” also included expanding the scope of granting citizens who work in the private sector a “children’s allowance” (as a result of generalizing the advantages of the Nafes program to all citizens working in the private sector), as the value of this allowance is 600 dirhams for each son (four children with a limit of Maximum), for a period of five years, provided that the monthly salary of the beneficiary does not exceed 50 thousand dirhams, which means that the maximum benefit from the children’s allowance reaches 28 thousand and 800 dirhams annually for each citizen employee who supports four or more children.

It also included raising the value of temporary financial support for citizens who lost their jobs in the private sector, as well as extending the period of maximum benefit from financial support for unemployment, within five years, to reach 12 months instead of six months, and finally, expanding the privileges of the “Nafes” program for the health sector, To include the medical, health and pharmaceutical sector with all its specializations and levels, after it was limited to nursing specialties.

Financial support

The UAE Cadres Competitiveness Council announced that the total number of citizens who have been able to join the private sector since the launch of the “Nafes” program has reached more than 14,000 citizens, both male and female, who are still at work.

The Council revealed that the total number of citizens currently benefiting from the “financial support” programs exceeded 21,000 citizens.

The Council called on citizens looking for work, and current workers in the private and banking sectors, of both sexes, between the ages of 18 and 60, to register with the “Nafes” platform, so that they could benefit from the package of new benefits and jobs offered by companies daily. The private sector is required to register through the “Nafes” platform, and to show its interest in participating in the program by offering job vacancies and on-the-job training programs.

He stressed that the private sector is an essential and active partner in developing the country’s economy and moving the wheel of economic and comprehensive development, expressing his aspiration to provide citizens with job and training opportunities in order to develop this vital sector and achieve its success and distinction.