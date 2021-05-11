The anticipated rejection of Juntos por el Cambio is not what caused the most alarm in the Government at the beginning of the discussion about the law that regulates the management of the pandemic and gives Alberto Fernández to impose harsh restrictions in areas of epidemiological alarm.

After sending the bill to the Senate, trusting in the express process that can guarantee the relentless exercise of power by Cristina Kirchner, at Casa Rosada they bet not to lose the discursive battle around the project and communication strategists strive to clear doubts and banish the word “superpowers” from the center of the debate. Also, they insist on separating the bid from the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as one of the motivations for sending the law.

The objective has to do with minimizing the political cost of a project that in the Government admit that it has an inevitable outcome in Justice but at the same time it opens the possibility for the President to dispense with socially unpleasant measures in the final stretch of the electoral campaign.

“They are not superpowers, that is nonsense that the opposition installed. This project is just a clear framework, with concrete indicators and rational measures to reduce the social and economic impact, but which will serve to try to prevent the health system from collapsing”, Two important members of the Cabinet met on Monday night on the first floor of the Casa Rosada, when the project was already circulating through Congress.

“Superpowers? Superpowers were those of (Domingo) Cavallo” as Minister of Economy of the Alliance, another important civil servant retorted, more energetically, angry with the opposition, but also with the media for the “simplification with which he titled “.

In permanent contact with the head of state, despite the time difference with Europe, the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero, managed the times of sending the text with the premise of drawing a different discursive line from the one that was raised since the Government confirmed that it would seek to shield the restrictions by law.

Publicly, the one chosen to go out first to defend the initiative was the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, author of the project.

The decision that she should station herself in the Patio de Palmeras and grant television interviews is not only explained in her role as editor of the project and to make it clear that it does not violate the National Constitution: in Balcarce 50 they consider that the secretary is part of the select group of officials who, after a year and a half in office, due to their style, can still face uncomfortable questions without entering into ideological discussions or antagonistic confrontations.

The need not to deliver the flag that it is a project “strictly justified by the context of the pandemic” made the Government put its “pigeons” to talk about the project.

“This time we hawks are safe, but in Congress there are several comrades to plant a flag,” joked a minister with a Kirchnerist terminal.

The criticisms in advance of Juntos por el Cambio were just right to hide internal doubts and certain objections that some governors who contacted interlocutors from Casa Rosada, worried about delegating powers to the President, who, later, in the campaign, leave them no room for maneuver. In the Government they deny that there are any objections and trust that they have insured their own troops and in persuading some opponents. “We are going to accept changes that do not affect the spirit of the project and that serve to convince,” they repeat in Balcarce 50.

Negotiating the suspension of face-to-face classes does not enter into that logic. This despite the fact that the Government assures that neither the adverse ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice nor the growing tension with the City had to do with the President’s decision to send the project. “I already had it in analysis before all this discussion. When it decided, the Court had not even taken up the issue,” they point out.