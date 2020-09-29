new Delhi: After separating from the NDA, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal made a big charge on the Narendra Modi government at the Center. He said that despite being in the NDA, the government does not take advice from its allies. He said on Monday that reading the newspaper, he came to know about the decisions of the government.

Earlier, Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “To save our farmers, I urge the BJP unit of Punjab, all political parties and organizations to come together.” There is a need to give a boost to the agrarian economy and the Shiromani Akali Dal is ready to make any efforts in this direction. ”

Explain that the Shiromani Akali Dal has ended its relationship with the NDA in protest against the bills related to farmers. In protest against this, Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet. She was the only member in the Modi cabinet from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

After ending the relationship with the NDA, the Shiromani Akali Dal has decided that it will relinquish all posts with the NDA in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The state president of the party announced this on Monday.

Meanwhile, protests are going on in Punjab and Haryana to protest against the Agriculture Bill. In Punjab, the Rail Stop Campaign of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee is going on. The general secretary of this organization said, “Our protest will continue till October 2. We appeal to farmers across the country to join the protest against the Modi government. “

On Monday, Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire on Rajpath in Delhi. Delhi Police said that cases have been registered under this section under various sections, including non-bailable sections. With this, the police informed that so far six people have been arrested and two vehicles have been seized.

