The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, this Wednesday in Congress. Chema Moya / EFE

The Government has opened the door to relieve consumers in the electricity bill, which has skyrocketed in recent weeks. The Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, said this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies that, together with a “serious reform of energy taxation” in which the Government is already working – and to which it has committed to Brussels to the disbursement of funds from the recovery plan -, “it is not ruled out that in a tense situation, such as the current one, we have to go back to doing what we already did at the time.” That is, to suspend taxes that affect the receipt.

More information

Ribera has responded with these words to an interpellation of the PP, noting that the Government does not rule out re-suspending “some of the fiscal elements on an exceptional and provisional basis” given the escalation of electricity prices in the wholesale market. This increase, driven by the rise in fossil fuel costs and CO₂ emission rights, also coincides with the entry into force of the new tariff system based on three time periods, the design of which has been criticized by the associations of consumers for moving the hours with the cheapest electricity – called valleys – to the early morning, which they consider ineffective and particularly harmful for the most vulnerable households.

In October 2018, the first Government of Pedro Sánchez had already taken measures to try to reduce the price of the receipt: it suspended the generation tax for six months, a tribute introduced by the PP that taxes electricity production with 7% and that, Even though the electricity companies pay it, it impacts the final bill paid by the consumer. An exemption was also approved in the Special Hydrocarbon Tax to deactivate the so-called green cent. The Socialist Executive made that decision before a rise in electricity prices in the wholesale market that stood at a monthly average slightly above 70 euros megawatt-hour (MWh).

Prices at maximum

The daily price of electricity set for this Wednesday in the wholesale market has reached 94.63 euros per megawatt / hour (MWh), the third highest level in history, according to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE ). In the past, only two higher prices were given: 94.99 euros MWh on January 8, during the storm Filomena and the daily historical maximum, registered on January 11, 2002, which was 103.76 euros.

In this way, Spain leads the prices of the wholesale markets in Europe. The rise is mainly due to the arrival of heat and the high prices of CO₂ rights, which on Tuesday were around 51.3 euros / ton, and of gas, also at high levels.