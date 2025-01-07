The Minister of Democratic Memory highlights “the fundamental role” of the Royal House in the Transition
The Government does not rule out that the events that will be held in 2025 on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of Franco’s death may include a tribute to the King Juan Carlos Iwhose coronation will mark half a century next month…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Government #rule #paying #tribute #Juan #Carlos #events #marking #fiftieth #anniversary #Francos #death
Leave a Reply