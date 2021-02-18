The national government did not rule out this Wednesday apply fines against large companies that the Secretary of Commerce charged for shortages, although it clarified that “there is no intention to blame or hold anyone responsible. “

The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, explained that the companies have five days to respond to the summons issued to them this Wednesday. “They are being given the possibility to make their defense, to confront the information gathered“, he said in statements to the channel TN.

Then, the national official indicated that, if the firms do not present the corresponding explanations,you could move forward with “Certain penalties provided by the Supply Law”.

And when asked what those measures would be, Kulfas limited himself to saying: “Fines and other types of sanctions that are established in that law “.

“We don’t want to prejudge anyone, we just make sure and ensure that there is no shortage of food on the gondolas, which is a topic that was presented in the month of January. There is no intention to prejudge, or to blame or hold anyone responsible, “he clarified.

Even the member of the economic Cabinet refuted the hypothesis that what was done by Commerce Interior is a warning. For Kulfas, the imputation is not “a message” to demand greater collaboration from businessmen in the fight against inflation, which jumped again in January 4% driven by the food sector.

“It is not a question that it is a message. It is a question that the norms are to be complied with,” he said, adding that “what was evident is that there were certain products of the basic basket that were missing and that there were a level of production that had been reduced“.

“We are not looking for culprits but solutions -Inted Minister reiterated. Our vision is that inflation is a problem that has a multiple approach. “

The Ministry of Internal Commerce accused eleven large companies that supply mass consumption items on Wednesday of withholding production volumes or lack of delivery, after finding specific shortages in supermarkets and shops.

The signatures Mastellone, Fargo, AGD, Danone, Molinos Cañuelas, Bunge, Molinos Río de la Plata, Unilever, P&G, Paladini and Potigian were the accused.

The action was carried out “after verify that these companies have breached the intimation to increase its production to the highest degree of its installed capacity and arbitrate the means at its disposal to ensure its transportation and distribution in order to satisfy the demand, established by resolution 100/2020, “the Secretariat reported in a statement.

Earlier, in statements to the press at the end of a meeting of the economic cabinet, Kulfas had argued that although the national government is committed to dialogue, this attitude “does not replace the power of the State to apply the laws in force.”

The official explained that the investigation began with complaints of “specific shortages of some products” in supermarkets.

“When it was required why the product was not present, it was noted that It was not a problem of the supermarket itself, but of the industrial producer. Some requirements were made and the Secretariat detected a reduction in the volume of production “by suppliers, Kulfas explained.

The minister also noted that “Argentina with a pandemic has not had shortages” and that the Government intends to continue ensuring the arrival of the products to the Argentine household.

Meanwhile, several of the imputed firms consulted by Télam responded that have not received any official notice yet in this regard, and until it happens they will not refer to the issue.

For her part, the Secretary of Internal Trade, Paula Español, assured that the measure has “the goal of taking care of everyone’s pocket the Argentines and to be relentless with speculators“, in statements to National Radio. Y listed “missing in gondolas in products such as oils, dressings, rice, dairy products, lactal bread or detergents, among others.”

The action is covered by the aforementioned Resolution 100/2020 that establishes the legal framework for the implementation of the Maximum Prices and “aims to protect consumers from possible price abuses and guarantee the normal supply of products in supermarkets” .

Last week, between Monday and Thursday, inspectors of the Undersecretary of Actions for the Defense of Consumers, carried out 174 inspections resulting in 22 closures preventive measures for non-compliance with the resolution of Maximum Prices.

What are they imputed to companies

In the case of the multinational Unilever, which produces food, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene, “a drop of almost 100% was detected in its inventory of dressings,” said Comercio Interior.

Always according to the official resolution, in Danone food, for its part, “a relevant decrease in the production and dispatch of cream cheeses and desserts was corroborated during the quarter surveyed.”

At Procter & Gamble (P&G), which makes personal care and cleaning products, “a significant reduction in stock was identified for several product presentations from flagship diaper and detergent brands.”

The bakery and pasta maker Fargo “also evidenced a reduction in the stock of various presentations of ravioli and gnocchi, empanada tapas and lactal bread in all its varieties.”

In oils, the local Aceitera General Deheza (AGD) “credited a reduction in inventory in its entirety of brands and presentations.”

Similarly, in Molinos Río de la Plata “there was a significant reduction in inventories of flour, products based on rice, rice and oils.”

Bunge, a global agribusiness company, “also confirmed a drop in the dispatch of packaged oils and a negative variation in flour stocks”.

Finally, the dairy Mastellone, the distributor of sweets Potigian, the regional agro-industrial food company Molinos Cañuelas and the Paladini refrigerator “did not provide the information with the detail required to carry out a complete analysis of the accused for this reason.”

All of them “are required to restore the stock levels registered as of November 2020,” said Comercio Interior.

DS