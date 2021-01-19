The Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, reaffirmed this Tuesday the possibility of taking “exceptional social measures” if this year the fall in income in vulnerable sectors is repeated and cases of coronavirus increase in Argentina.

“If there is a regrowth and the social situation becomes complicated, we will take exceptional measures”said the official on Tuesday in dialogue with The Uncover radio. And he recognized a “context of uncertainty.”

At the end of November, the Executive froze the chance that there will be a fourth Emergency Family Income (IFE 4) during the course of 2020 and in the 2021 budget no aid was contemplated either.

However, Arroyo insisted that if there is a re-outbreak of cases of coronavirus and “the social situation is once again an emergency, we are going to face the necessary policies”.

In that sense, he confirmed that President Alberto Fernández’s commitment to “take exceptional measures if necessary.”

JPE