The Dutch state does not have to pay compensation to energy suppliers RWE and Uniper. That is the court of The Hague decided on Wednesday. The two energy suppliers sued the state for forcing them to close the doors of two coal-fired power stations early in 2030.

Cabinet Rutte III decided in 2017 that, in order to achieve the climate goals, the power plants of the German Uniper on the Maasvlakte and those of RWE in the Groningen Eemshaven had to close their doors early. The coal-fired power stations had been opened one and two years earlier, and could run for decades to come. Uniper previously said it would incur a billion euros in damage and RWE demanded 1.4 billion euros from the state due to the forced closure.

Compensation for those future losses is not necessary, the court ruled. The early closure “infringes” the property right, but that infringement is not unlawful according to the court because the measure is proportionate and the interests of the owners have been sufficiently taken into account. In addition, the companies could foresee that the coal plants would be closed if they did not significantly reduce emissions before 2020, the ruling says.

The coal-fired power stations were built at the request of former Balkenende cabinets to reduce dependence on Russian gas.