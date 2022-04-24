The Government has proposed a first measure to the Catalan Executive, within the framework of the meeting this morning at the Palau de la Generalitat between Minister Bolaños and the Minister of the Presidency, Laura Vilagrá, to try to quell the serious political and open confidence crisis as a result of espionage being uncovered through the Israeli program Pegasus on more than 60 pro-independence leaders, the vast majority of whom were Catalans and also two Basques. Moncloa chooses to divert the investigation into the intervened conversations to the Ombudsman, in an attempt to satisfy the sovereigntism that, through the mouth of President Aragonès, has left the legislature in the air demanding responsibilities and a direct explanation from Pedro Sánchez.

It has been precisely mistrust that has marked the appointment at the Palau, to the point that Vilagrà has asked that the mobile phones be left out of the room where he was going to meet Bolaños. This, on the one hand, has given his interlocutor, in a gesture full of symbolism, the book ‘In defense of conversation’, by the prestigious expert in human relations and interactions on the internet Sherry Turkle.

The central government and the Generalitat will try today to redirect the crisis that has erupted as a result of the publication on Monday that some sixty Catalan nationalist leaders (and two Basques) were spied on between 2017 and 2020. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños , and her Catalan counterpart, the Minister Laura Vilagrà, have been meeting at the Palau de la Generalitat from early in the morning and in the middle of Sunday. The President of the Govern, Pere Aragonès, demanded from the first day an appointment at the highest level with Pedro Sánchez and also demanded that the Government assume responsibilities, open an internal investigation and facilitate the convening of the investigation commission in the Congress. Of the four conditions, the Government agrees for now to a meeting between the numbers two of Sánchez and Aragonès, convened at the request of the Catalan side, according to their sources. Bolaños has thus offered the first explanations to the Government.

The two administrations face this first approach to the fire with different perspectives, which threatens the legislature by compromising the parliamentary stability of the central Executive. Thus, while the Government attends the meeting with a desire for “dialogue”, “trust” and “transparency” and assures that the meeting is the result of the fact that contacts have been maintained -despite the fact that Aragonès announced that it was freezing relations-, since the Government slipped that it is only a first assault and that there should be explanations at all levels. This meeting “does not replace” that of Sánchez-Aragonès in any case. It is an initial step, they warn in the Palau.

The case has greatly strained relations between the Government and the Generalitat. The meeting will put the thermometer to this tension. On the day of Sant Jordi and one day after launching a one-week ultimatum to the Government, Aragonès yesterday focused on the silence of the president. “We have seen how our intimacy and privacy have been exposed to a third party clearly with objectives that are not legitimate. It makes no sense that today Sánchez has not yet offered an explanation », he censored.

La Moncloa, on the other hand, wants to transmit messages of calm; that the crisis, even if it exists, is manageable. But the espionage case and his refusal to explain have placed the government in its most complicated situation in Sánchez’s second term. With all his allies in turmoil and his coalition partner embarking on the same demand for answers, this coming parliamentary week could be hell for the government.

The vote on the anti-crisis plan



The Executive trusts its apparent optimism that the star project, the validation this Thursday of the decree with the measures to combat the economic consequences of the war, has its approval assured, according to its accounts. The certainty that the government coalition is not in danger also contributes to his peace of mind.

There will be, in principle, no appearance of Sánchez in Congress nor the investigation commission that partners and allies demand in Congress. Nor will “heads roll”, at least for now, because he would be equivalent to assuming guilt and responsibility for alleged illegalities that they deny. Cold sweat, on the other hand, would run down the backs of many in Moncloa if the anti-crisis decree was in danger. But the socialists have tied the endorsement of United We Can and numerous allies, including the PNV and PdeCAT. They do not know what will happen to Esquerra or Bildu, although it is likely that the latter will join the yes. The Government plays, in addition, with the mattress of the probable abstention of the PP.

But before that procedure, the Government has a parliamentary ordeal before it. The director of the Cabinet of the Presidency, Óscar López, will present tomorrow the new National Security Strategy that, for sure, will become a ‘bang, bang, bang’ on espionage; and Sánchez will attend control sessions in the Senate and Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be monographic on the ‘Catalangate’. But one of the most delicate derivatives of this crisis is the deterioration of the socialists’ relations with the investiture bloc. A wear that can be crucial for the remainder of the legislature.