The Government disgraces the Canary Islands president for not pressuring his PP partners to agree on the distribution of migrant minors

The Government has the president of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, in its sights for ensuring that the Executive of Pedro Sánchez “leaves the islands alone” in the face of a migration crisis that has intensified in recent days with the arrival of hundreds of people to the coasts.

In an interview on Cadena SER this Thursday, the Minister of Territorial Policy, Ángel Víctor Torres, has demanded that Clavijo “recognize” the work carried out in migration management, as has happened in Ceuta. “What Clavijo does is point out to the Government when the PP is to blame, and it is an unfair act. Clavijo governs with the PP and to take care of and protect them he points to the Government.”

Torres has admitted that the situation in the Canary Islands is “complicated” and has highlighted that the Government’s response is “humanitarian and dignified” to the arrival of adult migrants: “Minors are the responsibility of the autonomous communities and are overcrowded in Canary Islands and Ceuta because the PP has not wanted to support its distribution to the rest of the autonomies. It is urgent to provide a humanitarian response to minors,” he defended.

The minister has opened the door to carrying out this pending reform with his parliamentary partners outside the popular parties after Junts also voted against it in Congress. “If we carry out the reform with Junts, will they take it to the Constitutional Court, as Mrs. Ayuso said?”, it has been questioned.

The PP accuses Sánchez of using immigration to try to “overthrow” the Government of the Canary Islands

This week, the PP has maintained that the Government is trying to use the migration crisis to overthrow the autonomous executive of the Canary Islands, of which the Popular Party is a part along with the Canary Coalition. “Sánchez is using the immigration drama to try to overthrow the Government of the Canary Islands. “It is the only thing that Pedro Sánchez intends,” said Miguel Tellado in a press conference last Monday, in which he avoided clarifying whether his party would be willing to support a reform of the Immigration Law that establishes a stable method of distributing migrant minors. to other communities.