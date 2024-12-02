This Wednesday expires the deadline for the Government of Isabel Diaz Ayuso close an agreement with the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities to join the Program Maria Goyriwhich would allow Madrid’s public universities to receive 169.8 million euros from the State. This financing would be allocated to the hiring of 656 teachers assistants for a period of six years.

Given the lack of response from Ayuso, the Minister of Science, Innovation and Universities, Diana Moranthas sent him a letter – to which he has had access Public− urging him to rectify his position and “join the path of collaboration and understanding in defense of public universities“.

In the letter, Morant states that “a decision like this is neither understandable nor explainable, since it seriously harms Madrid’s public universities by losing the possibility of incorporating more than 1,000 professors.” Furthermore, he highlights that his “surprise is even greater, when At this moment there is an agreement with all the autonomous communities, less with his.”

The minister reminds Ayuso that the temporary employment rate in the teaching staff of Madrid’s public universities reaches 47.63%. In his opinion, the refusal to co-finance payrolls prevents the “rejuvenation and modernization” necessary to guarantee quality in teaching and research.

In the letter, Morant insists that the rectors of the public universities of Madrid – Complutense, Autonomous, Polytechnic, Alcalá, Rey Juan Carlos and Carlos III – warn that, with the funds allocated by the regional government, they barely manage to cover their salariesdrawing on household rates to complete payments, leaving minimal resources for current expenses and other activities.

Diana Morant: “Transfers per student in Madrid are 21% lower than the average of Spanish universities”

Finally, it draws a diagnosis of the Madrid university system, pointing out that “the current transfers of its Government to finance public universities In the 15 years between 2009 and 2024 they have only increased by 5%while the accumulated CPI has risen 34.9%.” This, according to Morant, shows a “manifest and indisputable loss of financial capacity.” In addition, he highlights that “transfers per student are 21% lower than the average of all universities Spanish public universities and do not reach even half of the average of the public universities of the European Union“.

“Madrid’s public universities cannot be permanently on the limit“emphasizes the minister. She concludes the letter by pointing out that “our society is built from freedom and social cohesion, and Public Universities, like those in Madrid, play an essential role in its consolidation and defense.”

Ayuso meets with the rectors after complaints

Just two days before the Plenary discusses the amendments to all the General Budgets of 2025Ayuso will meet this Tuesday with the rectors of the six public universities of the region. Last week, the academic directors published an open letter to the president showing “deep concern” about the draft budget.

“It does not contemplate the transfers necessary to face the impact of inflation on suppliesfully cover the salary increase agreed by the central Government, nor finance the demands of the new Organic Law of the University System (LOSU)”, they assured. “Nor does it include sufficient resources to guarantee the essential maintenance of the buildings, essential for their operation and safety,” they indicated in the letter.

According to the rectors, the announced budget item “remains at the same and identical amount as in 2024since the apparent (and minimal) increase corresponds only to a part of the salary increase that was already applied to public employees in this same year.”