Alberto Fernández had no official agenda this Monday. He settled in Casa Rosada from noon, but did not hold any public meetings on a low intensity day. In this context, with corridors still half empty, there was a summit at the Government headquarters in which the President did not participate and which went unnoticed, but which it was key: with the participation of officials from the management of Gildo Insfran, had as its axis the situation in Formosa, after the request made by Amnesty International for the Executive to condemn the Human Rights violations in that province.

The meeting, held late in the afternoon in the Hall of Scientists, was led by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, who hours before had defended Insfrán’s management by ensuring that “there is no violation of human rights” in Formosa, although on the other hand he admitted that there were “cases of institutional violence of the provincial Police”.

To the meeting, Insfrán sent a representative of his extreme confidence: the deputy governor of Formosa, Eber Solís, who arrived accompanied by the Minister of Government, Justice, Security and Labor of the province, Jorge González; and Claudia Rodríguez, official of the Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Human Development of Formosa.

Cafiero was surrounded by the Minister of Justice, Marcela losardo; and the Secretary of Human Rights, Horacio Pietragalla, who made a preliminary presentation of his survey in the province.

During the talk, Cafiero transmitted Alberto F.’s support to Insfrán and the position was reaffirmed, based on the Pietragalla survey, that there were no systematic violations of human rights. But at the same time, according to a statement from the Chief of Cabinet and confirmed different sources to Clarion, a harsh report from the Defender of the Rights of Girls, Boys and Adolescents, led by Marisa Graham, was reviewed, which calls for reducing the “high presence” of the police in Formosa.

It was also urged to ensure, in line with that report, “that any restriction of people’s rights in the context of the pandemic complies with the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and temporality, and is adjusted in order to protect health and life ”. For this task, a joint and coordinated territorial approach was established between the National and Formosa Ministries of Health.

Absent from the meeting, Minister Ginés González García entrusted his representation to the Chief of Staff, Lisandro Bonelli; and to the undersecretaries Alejandro Costa (Health Strategy) and Sonia Tarragona (Medicines and Strategic Information).

Beyond the formal communiqué, released around 10 p.m., the Government made an effort to ensure that the summit with the vice of Insfrán went unnoticed and did not expose Formosan officials.

And this Tuesday, after receiving Insfrán officials, considered by Alberto Fernández as “one of the best politicians and human beings”, and with the premise that they repeat in Casa Rosada of “listening to everyone”, Cafiero summoned the director of Amnesty International Argentina, Mariela Belski, and its deputy director Paola García Rey.

Amnesty International had warned that the events denounced in Formosa constitute “a serious impact” on the rights of the people and argued that “the national government should not validate a policy that exposes people to situations of compulsory and arbitrary confinement, and other violations to their rights. The mandate of the Secretariat for Human Rights consists of the promotion and protection of human rights; therefore, it must be absolutely respectful of the complaints received from those affected and act accordingly, without excuses “,

PDL