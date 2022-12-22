An amendment presented by former minister Elena Bonetti to the Budget Law was clamorously rejected

The centre-right government led by Giorgia Meloni it penalizes and discriminates against widows and widowers with children, in many cases even young ones. It’s not an opinion, it’s a fact. Incontrovertible. Inescapable. Since October, the INPS, applying the law, has removed the increase of 30 euros per child for single-parent families in the single allowance because the second spouse does not work.

The law, made with the Draghi government, did not provide for the specific case of widows or widowers, or single mothers, for example. All the political groups, at the highest levels, have assured in recent weeks, urged by Affaritaliani.itthat it was an injustice that needed to be remedied. An absurdity. Of course the second spouse does not work, he is dead! In fact, for the Italian State, whether the wife or husband (or partner) is on the sofa watching TV or in the cemetery is the exact same thing. Shocking. Incredible. But true.

An amendment presented by former minister Elena Bonetti to the Budget Law was clamorously rejected. The Meloni government, with Salvini and Tajani deputy prime minister, gives millions and millions of euros to football teams, to save the championship, but can’t find the money to heal a very serious discrimination against those who have already been hit hard by bad luck in life. One word: shame.

