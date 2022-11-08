The Cofrentes plant (Valencia) is the one that pours the most energy into the system. / J. lizón / efe

Wednesday, November 9, 2022



The Government finally opted for the construction of seven individualized and temporary warehouses (ATI) for radioactive waste in each nuclear power plant instead of the construction of a Centralized Temporary Warehouse (ATC), whose construction in Villar de Cañas (Cuenca) was paralyzed by the Government in 2018. The waste will remain in these sites until As stated in the 7th Ministry for Ecological Transition Waste Plan (MITECO) for which the Government has requested a report from the Nuclear Safety Council (CSN), as reported by this department . In the initial version of the Plan, which was released in April, MITECO proposed the two alternatives: either the ATC or the seven ATIS.

The plan establishes the policy on the management of radioactive waste and the beginning of the dismantling and decommissioning of nuclear facilities. The Ministry has recalled that the plan, provided for in the Law on nuclear energy, is the “result of the analysis and takes into account the allegations made” in the public information and consultation process to which the initial version of the seventh PGRR was submitted. from April 12 to June 16.

The General Plan for Radioactive Waste contemplates a reference scenario that includes, among other issues, the cessation of the operation of nuclear power plants between 2027 and 2035, in coherence with the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate 2021-2030 (PNIEC) and with the Protocol for the orderly cessation of operation of nuclear power plants, signed in March 2019 between Enresa and its owners.

It also includes the beginning of the dismantling of the nuclear power plants three years after their definitive cessation of operation, except for Vandellós I, the last phase of which will be carried out from 2030. At this point, the plan gives continuity to the actions to expand the capacity of Individualized Temporary Storage for spent fuel in nuclear power plants, which allow its exploitation and dismantling.

El Cabril will remain open



Also included is the start-up of seven Decentralized Temporary Warehouses at the power plant sites for spent fuel and high-level waste, until they are transferred to final storage, together with their respective complementary facilities or additional measures for the maintenance of spent fuel containers.

In line with all this, the plan also echoes the definitive storage of spent fuel and high-level waste in a Deep Geological Storage, which, however, does not set a specific deadline. In addition, it gives continuity to the operation of the El Cabril (Córdoba) storage center for very low, low and medium activity waste, until the dismantling of the plants is completed.

Once the reports have been received, the Ministry has indicated that it will prepare the final proposal for the new plan, which will be sent to the environmental body so that it can formulate the Strategic Environmental Declaration. Finally, it will be approved by the Council of Ministers and the Parliament and the European Commission will be informed later, in compliance with the Radioactive Waste Management Directive.