There is just under two years for the Holy Gate of the Cathedral of Santiago to receive the pilgrims of the Galician capital, but the preparations for the Year Xacobeo 2027 They have a different stumbling block from their previous edition. … On this occasion, it is not the health restrictions derived from COVID-19, but the rejection by the central government to consider this event as an event of exceptional public interest.

A figure designed to foster Private sector participation in the promotion of special relevance events With tax exemptions, among which are historical commemorations, institutional anniversaries and famous personalities, international fairs, sporting events or the retired years. It is not the case of Xacobeo 2027, despite the manifest interest of the Xunta de Galicia. At stake, the exemptions regulated by Law 49/2002 and that can be up to 100% of advertising spending by the participating companies, provided that “the content of the advertising supports essentially refers to the dissemination of the event.” Otherwise, the deduction would be 25%.

A “tool that has been shown as a key and very effective in encouraging the participation of private companies in the celebration of this event and providing it with greater economic capacity,” they indicate from the Galicia Tourism Agency. In the previous year Xacobeo, which extended to two years (2021 and 2022) by the pandemic, a total of 40 companies were part of the sponsorship program, which meant a Income of 28 million euros For Galician public coffers, a figure achieved thanks to these tax exemptions.

During the 2021-22 biennium, 438,600 compostelas and the number of pilgrims who completed at least 100 kilometers of the road exceeded the threshold of the 700,000 were distributed, to which we must add the 6.5 million travelers and 12.5 million overnight just out of a pandemic that put the tourism sector in check.

On this occasion, given the expectation of beating records of visitors and pilgrims, from the Xunta they affect the need to extend the call to three full years, from January 1, 2025 until December 31, 2027, a proposal that was ratified last November in the Plenary Session of the Jacobean Council, chaired by the Minister of Culture, Ernest Urtasunin Pamplona. The agency, in charge of coordinating the General State Administration (AGE) with the Autonomous Communities through which this millenary route takes place.

“Is An exceptional opportunity So that Galicia and, by extension Spain, consolidate the international projection of the Camino de Santiago and the Galicia brand », they allege from the Tourism Agency, although from the Central Executive they continue to avoid the issue and even paralyzing their debate in the Congress of Deputies.

Frustrated attempts

Already in 2024, the Jacobean Council urged the Government to include this event as an event of exceptional public interest in the General State Budgets of 2025, which are still pending approval -if they finally go ahead.

Discarded this option, the proposal came again via proposition not law twice to the Congress of Deputies, at the request of the PP, in May and September 2024, but the response of La Moncloa, in December, came in the form of written disagreement where his veto to the initiative was evident. Therefore, the intention of having this support since the beginning of 2025 fell into a broken sack, although from the Galician government they continue to insist.

«Measures such as this contribute to developing a tourist, social and cultural revitalization program that strengthens collective identity and territorial cohesion while offering new economic development opportunities to the community Galician, ”they say from the Xunta, who refuse to throw in the towel with a determining issue for the success of the most important event of the Galician capital.

Types of exemptions

According to the manual for the application of fiscal benefits for these events, the tax spending tax deduction will be 100% if criteria are fulfilled that support the “essentiality” of the content. That is, it is justified that the medium used to promote the event (posters, ads in magazines, vehicles, etc.) will be essentially dedicated to the advertising of the event in question, with a series of requirements according to the medium used, such as the size of the logo or its proportion and time on screen in the television ads.