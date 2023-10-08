The Office of Government Development and the Future organized an introductory session for strategy and future managers in federal entities, which discussed the uses of the new generation of future design tools in government initiatives and projects that enhance the UAE’s readiness for the future by developing future planning capabilities with the best scenarios to address challenges and seize opportunities in various government sectors.

CEO of the Centenary Laboratory, Atraf Shehab, confirmed that the future design tools focus on aligning future readiness projects and their main objectives with the country’s strategic visions and directions, and also help in setting clear, practical and specific goals and results based on the leadership’s vision and the government’s general directions in achieving the country’s readiness and sustainability, and creating a tomorrow. Better for future generations.

The session discussed the principles and standards that define the features of future-readiness projects and initiatives, so that they are designed according to a future vision and bold ideas. It addressed readiness for changes in a proactive and exceptional manner, building on opportunities, presenting new and flexible future models with added value, and achieving impact and sustainability in priority sectors. The country achieves global ranks, applies advanced technology, and empowers talents with skills to prepare for the future, in a clear, specific, measurable, ambitious, practical manner that reflects the future strategic narrative of the country, and reflects the vision of the leadership and the country in readiness, enhancing its capabilities to respond to rapid changes, and creating a better tomorrow for future generations.

Strategy and future managers learned about the steps of designing the future, which include determining the starting point, global trends, designing future scenarios, designing future readiness ideas, and designing the future narrative.

The session reviewed the tools for aligning the main objectives of future readiness projects with the strategic and proactive visions of the state, and the need for the goals and results that the team seeks to achieve to be clear and specific, so that they help in designing future projects in line with the leadership’s vision to achieve readiness and a sustainable future for the state.

It focused on global trends affecting various sectors, identifying economic, social, technological and environmental trends that may affect the future, in addition to analyzing the three most important trends in the next five years globally, regionally and locally, and describing their impact on various parties.