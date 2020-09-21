The Government is planning the transfer of 35,000 students with disabilities to ordinary classrooms. In May, the UN committee that watches over the rights of people with disabilities issued a harsh report against Spain for the systematic sending of students to special education centers, a practice that it considers an unfair school segregation. Experts largely agree that the best thing for children is to keep them in general schools by providing them with the necessary resources. The Executive is now studying introducing the transfer in the new Education Law, as the Spanish Committee of Representatives of People with Disabilities (Cermi) has claimed in an amendment. The rule is expected to reach the Council of Ministers at the end of the month and then begin its parliamentary process.

The process, which raises concern in a sector of the entities of people with disabilities that today manage special centers, would be carried out slowly and progressively, sources from the Ministry of Education explain to EL PAÍS, after obtaining the opinion of more organizations. The current special schools would be reconverted into territorial support centers and their workers would go on to perform their functions in ordinary classrooms. Not only would there be no layoffs – they say – but inclusion in the general school would require the incorporation of more specialists, sources indicate.

Of the 217,275 Spanish students with disabilities enrolled in non-university education in the 2016-2017 academic year, 181,530 were studying in ordinary centers sharing a class with the general student body. But another 35,886, 17% of the total, did so in special centers or specific classrooms of ordinary schools, two modalities rejected by the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In Spain there are 477 special education centers. 59% are private, almost all of them arranged. The public represent 41%, but they welcome 58% of the students.

The inclusion of children with disabilities in mainstream schools is a historic claim of organizations of people with disabilities on an international scale. It was they who promoted the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities signed by Spain in 2008 at the UN, which requires it.

The Spanish educational system was denounced by the organizations of people with disabilities Solcom and Cermi. The UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities opened an investigation in January 2017. After interviewing 165 people, the committee concluded, in a report published last May, that the country “has perpetuated a pattern structural exclusion and discriminatory educational segregation, based on disability, which especially affects people with intellectual and psychosocial disabilities and people with multiple disabilities ”.

“Special education centers have evolved, but they are still spaces that separate children. The logic of inclusive education is for children to learn and participate together. In school we learn to live, and we learn to live with or without certain people. Segregation makes those who are excluded suffer more, but it is a problem for everyone, ”says Ignacio Calderón, professor of Educational Theory at the University of Malaga.

Concern

The prospect of a transfer of students arouses concern in a part of the entities of people with disabilities and families due to the lack of means and training of teachers in the general network. “We must move towards an egalitarian and inclusive system, it is true, but today many autonomous communities do not guarantee the specialized education and individualized attention that students need,” warns Ruth Vidriales, technical director of the Autism Spain Confederation.

“We defend special education centers because they have shown that they work very well for part of the student body. There are many children with intellectual disabilities who do not do well in ordinary centers because their learning pace is different, they need smaller spaces and more personalized attention. Many come from ordinary school with self-esteem or bullying problems ”, he adds Terry Grajera, spokesperson for the Inclusive Education Platform, yes, also special, who has presented 180,000 signatures in the Madrid Assembly against a possible closure of special centers, and is the mother of a girl with Down syndrome.

“Families have the right to be concerned, but we are not talking about taking children in any way to ordinary centers, but about doing it well and in phases. It is clearly better for children to be in them as long as they have the means to respond to their specific needs. When they are, the normalized environment for boys and girls such as those found when going out on the street is the most appropriate for their development, ”says Elena Martín, professor of Developmental and Educational Psychology at the Autonomous University of Madrid, who participated in the integration of the bulk of students with disabilities in the ordinary network in the eighties, when it was part of the Government of Felipe González, and now advises the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá.

Inspired by the system implemented in the last decade in Portugal, the model outlined by the Government, outlined by the Minister in December in the Senate, contemplates transforming special schools into support centers for ordinary schools in its territorial area. A part of the professionals will remain there and the rest will go to the ordinary school. The ministry has not yet calculated the cost. “It will be expensive”, Martín advances, “but it is also about putting money in the priorities”.

Portugal had 20% of students with disabilities in special centers in 1997 and today it is around 1%. These are students who require great medical support and who in Spain will not be taken, at least in the medium term, to ordinary classrooms.