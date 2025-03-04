03/04/2025



Updated at 14: 03h.





The Government has ruled on Tuesday for the first time on the Immigration Agreement with Junts Per Catalunya, translated into a joint proposition of Organic Law that the Socialist Group has already registered in the Congress of Deputies together with the Catalan independentistas. … In the usual press conference after the ordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Social Security Inclusion and Migrations, Elma Saiz, who has accompanied the spokeswoman of the Executive, Pilar Alegría, has denied the greatest. “Border control is not yielded,” Saiz has settled. The minister has also asked to be “exquisite with language,” since “we are talking about a delegation of competences, not a assignment,” he said. The head of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has suspended his agenda for a flu.

For Saiz, “the Mossos d’Esquadra will be and will act on borders in the framework of application of the powers of this law, in collaboration and coordination with the rest of the State Security Forces and Bodies, I want to be very clear.” At all times, both ministers have assured that what was agreed with Junts is a “delegation” of competences under articles 149 and 150.2 of the Constitution, which joy has read in their literalness.

Saiz has been traced until 1992 to argue that since then Catalan society “had a willingness to assume competence in immigration matters.” All this in a community that borders France and in which, as the minister recalled, 18% of its population has foreign nationality and 25% foreign origin.

The minister, in addition, has assured that in immigration management the role of regional administrations, “closer” to the territory is very important. Again, he has alluded to the proposition presented jointly by the PSOE and Juns this Tuesday, and even the exposure of reasons, which has asked the different parliamentary groups not to overcome.

On the possibility of carrying out the proposal of law, that since it is an organic law, an absolute majority of the Congress of Deputies would need, Alegría has admitted the difficulty of doing so with a parliamentary arch that “has not changed.” We can, for example, that it has four seats in the lower house, has already shown its misgivings to support the initiative.

