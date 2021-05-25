The Comptroller of the Federal Penitentiary Service (SPF), María Laura Garrigós de RéboriHe affirmed this Tuesday that “it is not true” that the entry of persons deprived of liberty from the City of Buenos Aires to federal prisons has been suspended.

“The City does not have penitentiary units, it sends prisoners to the federal system but does not pay anything for an agreement of the government of (Mauricio) Macri for 80 years,” said Garrigós de Rébori.

Speaking to El Uncover Radio, he affirmed that “today whoever enters the Penitentiary Service has been in isolation for 14 days” due to the coronavirus pandemic, and added: “If we were to enter people directly into the pavilions, the risk that they would infect a unit would collapse to the health system “.

In addition, he criticized the government of Mauricio Macri for the “flagrante delicto law” by stating that it is “a meat grinder.”

News in development.

JPE