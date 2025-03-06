03/06/2025



Updated at 5:06 p.m.





The Minister of the Presidency, Justice and Relations with the Cortes, Félix Bolaños, said Thursday that the proposition of the law agreed by the PSOE and JUNTS in immigration matters is constitutional and that does not contain “any requirement in reference to the language” to obtain the residence permit, as repeated by the representatives of the Catalan independence party. This Thursday pampering, its spokesman in the Congress of Deputies, Miriam Nogueras, insisted on that requirement and justified it for the “linguistic emergency” that, in his opinion, lives his language.

Bolaños has insisted that the debate on the language and the agreement between his party and Juns is “non -existent with the simple fact of reading the law.”

He has stated it in a visit to Tarragona together with the Department of Democratic Justice and Quality, Ramon Espadaler, and the mayor of the city, Rubén Viñuals, to visit the land in which the future Fòrum of Justice will be built, in which, to the media questions, he said that the proposal of law agreed with together is “deeply constitutional.”

That a competition to the Generalitat is delegated reinforces the self -government of Catalonia, according to Bolaños, where a few years ago there was a “flagrant violation of the Constitution and laws” and today there are agreements, pacts and compliance with the Constitution, in their words.









He has also assured that the delegation of the competencies in immigration matters “will improve the collection and reception service of migrants in this community”, which has a very high percentage of immigration, he said textually.

Bolaños has highlighted “the value that immigrants add in our country” and has indicated that 10% of the income that social security has come from migrants and that only 1% is dedicated to their social protection, so you have to have a positive vision and that the government is committed to being a host land, as Catalonia has always been and how all Spain is.

Along the same lines as Bolaños, the Minister of Inclusion, Security, Social and Migrations, Elma Saiz, clarified hours before the language “is not a requirement” to give residence to foreigners, thus ensuring that the current regulations in linguistic matters will be applied to the pact.

«Language is not a requirement to deny a permit, to expel a person from our country or to prohibit entry into our country. To this delegation of competences, the Foreigner Law will be applied, where the knowledge of a language is not a requirement, ”he said in an interview in ‘Onda Cero’.

In this sense, asked if they are worried that Juns exercises the competences in immigration in the future if he ends up governing, the minister has eluded to respond and has expressed that “it fills her with pride” that the Generalitat is governed by Salvador Illa: “It seems to me that it is good news for citizenship in Catalonia.”