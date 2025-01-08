The Government spokesperson and Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, assured this Wednesday that the Higher Sports Council (CSD) continues studying the request received on behalf of FC Barcelona to request a precautionary measure to resolve, At the moment, what is known as the ‘Olmo case’, with the Blaugrana players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor not registered for the remainder of the season.

“We are studying it. In fact, I have already seen some news, some information, that they considered it closed. And the truth is that at this time we are still studying that request that came to us through FC Barcelona”, he commented in an interview on RNE collected by Europa Press.

Thus, despite this information that appeared this morning in some media that indicated that the CSD was going to give Barça the utmost caution to be able to register Olmo and Víctor and that they could play in a hypothetical final of the Spanish Super Cup, not the semifinal between Athletic Club and Barça this Wednesday, Alegría denies that the CSD has already made a decision.

“Because, in addition, we will have to request allegations from both LaLiga and the RFEF to be able to give a response. We also have a deadline, We are talking about a 52-page petition that also had more than 60 documents attached, so it is not a tedious job at all,” the minister said.

In fact, he revealed that “the entire legal service” of the Higher Sports Council is still evaluating this request from the Blaugrana club. “Logically, we will respond as soon as possible,” Alegría added.

This Tuesday, FC Barcelona sent the request to the CSD to obtain a precautionary measure, or very precautionary due to the urgency with which the club needs to obtain a response, that allows provisional registration of its two players.

Both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor They could be registered until December 31, 2024, taking the place of the injured Andreas Christensen. But at this time they are not registered as the club has not found a definitive solution or any source of income to be able to register them until the end of this campaign.