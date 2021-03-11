The Argentine government demanded that the Nicolás Maduro regime comply with the demands of the report by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachellet. And he demanded that UN offices be installed on the “ground” to monitor the situation as claimed by the former Chilean president who last year denounced thousands of human rights violations in the Caribbean country by state forces.

The Argentine ambassador to international organizations, in Geneva, Federico Villegas Beltrán did so, who also made a tough claim. He demanded that Chavismo “put an end to the attacks against NGOs, human rights defenders and journalists.”

After thanking Bachelet’s work, Villegas Beltrán said that the Argentine government reiterated his “concern about the human rights situation” in Venezuela, as well as by the “political, economic and humanitarian crisis that the country suffers.”

He said that this was aggravated by the “increase in economic and financial sanctions and by the COVID 19 pandemic.” She noted that this was recognized by the High Commissioner herself in her reports.

News in development.