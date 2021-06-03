The Government Delegation will support the candidacy of the project ‘The beach is my Cole’, from CEIP Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente de Los Nietos, to the National Contest of Good Practices in educational centers, as announced on Thursday by the Government delegate, José Vélez, after receiving the director of the center, Alfonso Vera, who was nominated for the ‘Global Teacher Prize 2021’ for this initiative.

José Vélez congratulated Vera on the project and asked her to extend her congratulations to the teachers and students of the center. The Government delegate, in addition to supporting the candidacy for this contest, promised to affacilitate a meeting with the Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá, so that you personally know this experience, which uses its natural environment, especially the beach, as the backbone of teaching and the development of educational activities during the 2020/2021 academic year.

“Framed in a comprehensive project of multicultural coexistence, respect for the environment and promoting the customs and history of the environment, this experience has turned out to be extremely motivating and inclusive,” explained the director of the center.

In addition, Vélez promised to request the Ministry to endorse, through a public mention, Alfonso Vera’s candidacy for the aforementioned ‘Global Teacher Prize’, which recognizes each year an extraordinary and committed teacher who has made an inspiring impact in their school and in their Community.