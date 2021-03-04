The Government Delegation in Madrid has decided this Thursday to prohibit all the demonstrations that had been communicated to it for Sunday 7 and Monday 8 March for International Women’s Day. The delegate, José Manuel Franco, has justified the ban on “public health reasons”, after “studying in detail” each of the requests. “If we add all the attendees foreseen by the organizers, we could easily have more than 60,000 people moving through the different streets of Madrid,” the delegate explained at a press conference, in which he explained that the decision on the based on the fact that the cumulative incidence in the region is 261 people per 100,000 inhabitants and still at level four of extreme risk. The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, has criticized the “criminalization of the feminist movement” that underlies the controversy generated by the 8-M protests. “As a member of the Government, I am obliged to scrupulously comply with the recommendations of the health authorities. But this compliance does not mean that we do not know the signal to the feminist struggle by those who have a completely greased reactionary agenda ”, the head of Equality has denounced.

“It is the autonomous community with the worst figures after Ceuta and Melilla, and also the worst in hospitalization data, higher than 14%, and, in ICU occupancy data, higher than 40%”, the Government delegate stressed. “The situation of the UCIS in Madrid is worse than the highest that occurred during the second wave of the pandemic in October.” In addition, he explained that 104 demonstrations had been called, mostly by associations and unions under the umbrella of the 8-M platform, which have been offered alternatives to celebrate “their just aspirations and demands.” He has also stressed that the decision responds to reports from the police and medical organizations.

“I trust very much in the responsibility of the people of Madrid”, has answered the question of what measures the delegation will take before the possibility of mobilizations taking place. “I do not contemplate that scenario once the concentrations are prohibited.”

Until now, the Delegation’s position had been to allow small gatherings of less than 500 attendees and in which anticovid measures were respected. This is how Franco advanced on February 24, when he said that, according to the criteria of the Ministry of Health, “absolutely” there would not be a large feminist protest in the capital, as in previous years. And she explained that the delegation had received some requests from feminist organizations of small concentrations that “maintain the required parameters” and that they promised to respect the safety distance. A spokesman for his team clarified two days later that 45 requests had been communicated to that date, the majority in Madrid capital.

On video, José Manuel Franco, the government delegate in Madrid, announces the ban on all marches for 8M.ÓSCAR CAÑAS / EUROPA PRESS

The Ministry of Health recommended that no demonstrations be held on March 8 due to the epidemiological situation. Minister Carolina Darias declared: “Since we are still in a situation of extreme risk, there is no room.” The minister added that, to “continue with the culture of care and prevention,” the current situation does not allow the events of Women’s Day in the street. Now, the Delegation endorses this position and prohibits any concentration.

The manifestation of 8-M 2020 has been the subject of great controversy throughout the year of the pandemic. Held just a week before the confinement, when the risks of contagion from the coronavirus were not yet evident, it unleashed a political and judicial storm. The Government delegate was investigated by a judge for not prohibiting the March 8 demonstration due to a possible risk of the spread of the coronavirus. The case was filed by the Provincial Court of Madrid.

A spokeswoman for the 8-M Commission, one of the convening platforms, has declared herself “surprised” after hearing the news “from the press.” “The demonstrations that are forbidden are obviously not going to do. Now we are seeing how to dye the 8-M purple “, he indicated, to add that they are struck by the fact that concentrations are not allowed in other districts of the capital and towns in the Community of Madrid” with 30 or 50 people.

Coral Latorre, general secretary of the student union, and Ana García, state spokesperson of the Free and Combative organization have approached the doors of the Government Delegation. “It seems to us a totalitarian decision, absolutely undemocratic that criminalizes the feminist movement,” criticized the first. “They are going to talk to us about banning it precisely in Madrid, which is all open, all the bars and terraces full, the subway crowded, when they have not invested a single euro in public health and the health centers are collapsed.” For her part, Ana García has encouraged a demonstration on March 8 with all security measures. “It is precisely women who have suffered more than anyone else the consequences of this pandemic, layoffs, precariousness, disease, the queues of hunger that feed on women,” he said.