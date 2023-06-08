Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 9:20 p.m.



The Government delegate in the Region of Murcia is number two in the PSOE candidacy for the Congress of Deputies, headed by Francisco Lucas. Likewise, the acting mayoress of Santomera, Inma Sánchez Roca, is number one on the list for the Senate, as LA VERDAD has advanced.

List of PSRM candidates for Congress 1st



Francisco Lucas Ayala

2nd



Charity Rives Arcayna

3rd



Joaquin Martinez Salmeron

4th



Irene Jodar Perez

5th



Miguel Manjon Company

6th



Maria Jose Lucas Bermudez

7th



Carlos Jose Martinez Martinez

8th



Laura Lucerga Perez

9th



Juan Miguel Canovas Sanchez

10th



Juana Navarro Guillermo

Substitute 1:



Jose Antonio Perez Acacio

Substitute 2:



Maria Encarnacion Fuentes Zorita

Substitute 3:



Francisco Herrero Marin

The Regional Committee of the PSOE, the highest body between congresses, approved this Thursday the candidacies for Congress and the Senate in the next general elections on 23-J. Lucas, Secretary of Transparency of the federal Executive, is number one, which implies that he will not collect the act of deputy in the Assembly that he achieved in the regional elections of 28-M. Caridad Rives is number two, while Joaquín Martínez Salmerón from Ciez, who was a national deputy for a month in this legislature, ranks 3. The PSOE won 3 seats for Murcia in the last general elections of 2019.

List of PSRM candidates for the Senate 1st



Immaculate Sanchez Roca

Substitute 1:



Soledad Nortes Navarro

Substitute 2:



Desire Ayala Lopez

2nd



Charity Rubio Martinez

Substitute 1:



Josefa Sanchez Montesinos

Substitute 2:



Marina Sanchez Garcia

3rd



Juan Carlos Contreras Martinez

Substitute 1:



Christopher Ruiz Cutillas

Substitute 2:



Francisco Aviles Garro

For their part, they accompany Sánchez Roca in the Senate Caridad Rubio and Juan Carlos Contreras Martínez. The Socialists did not achieve any senator in 2019.