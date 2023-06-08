Wednesday, June 7, 2023, 9:20 p.m.
The Government delegate in the Region of Murcia is number two in the PSOE candidacy for the Congress of Deputies, headed by Francisco Lucas. Likewise, the acting mayoress of Santomera, Inma Sánchez Roca, is number one on the list for the Senate, as LA VERDAD has advanced.
List of PSRM candidates for Congress
1st
Francisco Lucas Ayala
2nd
Charity Rives Arcayna
3rd
Joaquin Martinez Salmeron
4th
Irene Jodar Perez
5th
Miguel Manjon Company
6th
Maria Jose Lucas Bermudez
7th
Carlos Jose Martinez Martinez
8th
Laura Lucerga Perez
9th
Juan Miguel Canovas Sanchez
10th
Juana Navarro Guillermo
Substitute 1:
Jose Antonio Perez Acacio
Substitute 2:
Maria Encarnacion Fuentes Zorita
Substitute 3:
Francisco Herrero Marin
The Regional Committee of the PSOE, the highest body between congresses, approved this Thursday the candidacies for Congress and the Senate in the next general elections on 23-J. Lucas, Secretary of Transparency of the federal Executive, is number one, which implies that he will not collect the act of deputy in the Assembly that he achieved in the regional elections of 28-M. Caridad Rives is number two, while Joaquín Martínez Salmerón from Ciez, who was a national deputy for a month in this legislature, ranks 3. The PSOE won 3 seats for Murcia in the last general elections of 2019.
List of PSRM candidates for the Senate
1st
Immaculate Sanchez Roca
Substitute 1:
Soledad Nortes Navarro
Substitute 2:
Desire Ayala Lopez
2nd
Charity Rubio Martinez
Substitute 1:
Josefa Sanchez Montesinos
Substitute 2:
Marina Sanchez Garcia
3rd
Juan Carlos Contreras Martinez
Substitute 1:
Christopher Ruiz Cutillas
Substitute 2:
Francisco Aviles Garro
For their part, they accompany Sánchez Roca in the Senate Caridad Rubio and Juan Carlos Contreras Martínez. The Socialists did not achieve any senator in 2019.
