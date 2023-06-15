The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Francisco Martín, affirmed this Thursday that the pacts reached this legislature in Congress by the PSOE, EH Bildu and ERC “have done much more for Spain and for the Spaniards than all the jingoists of bracelet together”, referring to PP, CS and Vox. Martín’s words —referring to the fact that the votes of the Basque and Catalan independentistas have served to carry out the Budgets or the pension reform and the states of alarm due to the coronavirus pandemic— have immediately raised blisters. The national leadership of the PP, through the vice-secretary Miguel Tellado, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, have demanded that he leave his position: “If he has decency, he should resign,” the regional leader has criticized. The mayor of the capital, the popular José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has also called for the dismissal of Martín: “he is unable to continue one more day as a government delegate,” he said. And Vox has described the representative of Pedro Sánchez as “miserable”. A cataract of criticism that broke out in the midst of the general election campaign on July 23, and that forced the government delegate to apologize hours later.

It all started with the following question posed by the presenter of the informative breakfast that Martín starred in, and that Nueva Economía Fórum organized: “It is inevitable to talk about pacts. The president of the PP, Mr. Feijóo, justified yesterday [por el miércoles], his with Vox in the pacts of the PSOE with Bildu and the independentistas. Aren’t they comparable?

“We have reached a point where it surely matters less with whom it is agreed than what it is agreed for. And this is what worries me about the agreements that the right is reaching with the extreme right: why”, Martín began to respond after learning of the agreement between PP and Vox to govern the Valencian Community. “But since you ask me about those pacts also with Bildu, and in that comparison that is sometimes tried to make [entre el apoyo de Bildu al Gobierno de PSOE y Podemos y la alianza entre el PP y Vox], I want to share with you a personal reflection, but that I cannot avoid doing ”, he continued. “Those so-called enemies of the homeland, of Spain, throughout these last five years, have done much more for all Spanish men and women, that is, for Spain, than all the jingoists have done together.” Martin has argued. “And I am going to explain: it is that these supposed enemies of Spain have contributed to saving thousands and thousands of lives of Spanish citizens by supporting the state of alarm in the most difficult moments,” he argued. “It is that they have contributed to dignify the lives of millions of Spanish pensioners, to contribute to improving the working conditions of millions of citizens throughout our country or to enable the budgetary approval that materialized all the above issues.”

The president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, speaks during the Board of Directors of the Popular Party of the Balearic Islands at the Hipotels Platja Convention Center in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: EUROPE PRESS | Video: EPV

And he concluded: “Therefore, my question is not with whom it has been agreed, but how is it possible that those jingoists with wristbands were not rowing in favor of Spain during all these years. That is for me the great reflection of this stage and I think it should be on the table in the next elections.

Hours later, Martín apologized “to the people who may have been offended” by the statements. In statements to Efe, he has indicated that “in view of the information that has been published”, he has not expressed himself “adequately” during the informative breakfast this Thursday and has qualified: “What I wanted is to remember the continuous disloyalty with the that the right has been acting since the beginning of the legislature, especially in the most complicated moments”.

Juan Lobato, the general secretary of the Madrid Socialists, who was present at the event, was immediately asked by the journalists about Martín’s words, and he responded as follows: “Democracy consists of listening and reaching agreements. In a parliamentary scheme like the one we have today in Spain, we must try to dialogue and have points in common. In addition, the leader of the regional PSOE has defended that the Government delegate in Madrid, Francisco Martín, has referred to the PSOE and not to Bildu when saying that they have done “more for Spain and the Spanish than the jingoists with their wristbands”. And that he was toying with the label of “enemy of Spain” that the PP, CS and Vox have attached to the Socialists in the last five years. Therefore, Lobato has assured, Martín has been misinterpreted.

But those words have not tempered spirits. The protest reactions have followed one another in the PP and Vox, both through social networks and their main spokespersons.

“These are very serious statements,” Díaz Ayuso complained during an appearance in the regional Assembly. “That he say that Bildu has done more for democracy than the jingoists forces Sánchez to dismiss him immediately,” claimed the acting regional president, who has previously discussed her position on the matter with the national leadership of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “If he has decency, he should resign,” she has said about Martín. “What nonsense is that? Where are we?” she wondered. “They are the heirs of ETA, they caused 123 deaths in the Community of Madrid alone. In this desperate race to whitewash Bildu, you can’t say everything.

A line of argument similar to the one used by Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of the capital. “The Spaniards do not have to put up with the fact that the Government delegate in Madrid, the capital most affected in Europe by terrorist attacks, where the blow of terrorism has suffered the most, the Government delegate allows himself to offend the memory of the victims of terrorism and say that Bildu is an example of patriotism”, the councilor snapped, informs Manuel Viejo.

Martín arrived at the Government delegation at the end of March as a substitute for Mercedes González, who at that time was appointed to lead the Civil Guard. Since then, the delegate has tried to give his position a clear political profile (“I do not want the people of Madrid to pay for Ayuso’s obstinacy with the Government of Spain,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS) while facing the organization of the elections. municipal and regional authorities and tried to boost the fight against gangs and sexist violence in the region. His words this Thursday, at the gates of the generals, are also in line with defending the work of the central government and the parliamentary agreements with partners, such as ERC and Bildu, who have chosen PSOE and Podemos to turn their agenda into reality. legislative. But they also mark the pre-campaign of the general elections.

“It is not patriotic that the Government of Spain deposits the governability of the country in Bildu and has the intention of continuing to do so,” lamented the Deputy Secretary for Organization of the Popular Party, Miguel Tellado, who also recalled that the Basque party was already in the center of the controversy for including 44 convicted of belonging to ETA in their electoral lists for the municipal elections of 28M.

“The elections will continue to have a Government of Spain that has parties like Bildu, coup or pro-independence parties as moral references, or a future government headed by Alberto Núñez Feijóo,” said Alfonso Serrano, Díaz Ayuso’s number two in the PP from Madrid.

