The Government delegate in the Community of Madrid, Mercedes González, has demanded this Monday the Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso to reactivate the curfew in the region to fight against the coronavirus. “It is a brave measure,” he said after the crowds and parties that were seen on Saturday night in the streets of the capital to celebrate the end of the state of alarm and the lifting of the curfew. However, the regional Executive, which is in office, opposes the measure, the Minister of the Interior, Enrique López, has advanced. Also from the central Executive, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, has suggested a state of alarm on demand. “If any regional president raised it [para su comunidad], the Government would study it and support it ”, he stated in an interview with Radio Euskadi.

If the Community proposed this measure, which prohibits movements from eleven at night to six in the morning, it would have to have a judicial guarantee, which not all communities are obtaining. Thus, the judges have not endorsed the restrictions proposed by the Government of the Basque Country, but they have supported those designed by the Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community.

“The curfew is a brave measure,” he defended González in an interview on the SER network. “And I think that the Community of Madrid has to value it as other communities have valued it”, he added, to remind that at the present time “not all regions are in the same situation; the ICUs are in tension ”. “Madrid has to make brave decisions. The president has built an image about bravery. You have to do that. You have to try. I know that there are legal problems and it is not easy, but you have to fight so that the people of the community live as safely as possible ”, he acknowledged, underlining that he is especially concerned about the proximity of San Isidro, the patron saint of Madrid (May 15 ). And about Díaz Ayuso, he has criticized: “When you sow false freedom, you reap debauchery.”

“You cannot close thousands of inhabitants for hundreds of young people,” said López, the acting Minister of the Interior for the Díaz Ayuso government, in Onda Madrid.

“The government delegate demanded courage”, has expanded the mayor of Madrid, and national spokesman for the PP, José Luis Martínez-Almeida. “I tell him to demand that the president, his president, have a regulation that allows to protect the decisions made by the autonomous communities.”

It did not matter that Madrid started the weekend with a cumulative incidence of 317.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, placing it with the second worst record in Spain, after the Basque Country, according to a report published on Friday by the Ministry of Health. The party took over on Saturday the Puerta del Sol or the streets of the Malasaña neighborhood, with dozens of people gathered to celebrate the end of the curfew without keeping physical distance or wearing a mask. The police made 450 interventions. “These are unfortunate images,” Martínez-Almeida said Sunday.

Letter to mayors

In addition, the Government delegate has sent a letter this Monday to the mayors of the region to make all the means of the institution available to them – which has powers over the actions of the National Police and the Civil Guard – in the fight against spread of the virus. “Now we are facing the transition to a situation in which vaccines and responsibility will ensure our return to a true normality,” recalls the delegate in her letter.

“The regulatory framework established by the Acting Government of the Community of Madrid, as well as the images we saw last Saturday, place us before a scenario that we must address in collaboration and cooperation to travel this path towards full vaccination, ensuring that we do not enter in a new wave ”, affirms Mercedes González. “Knowing how difficult it is sometimes to give full coverage to this problem only with the municipal media, we offer all our help and collaboration in the exercise of your responsibilities,” he underlines. And he ends: “Let us know all the needs that you require during this period and we will give support in all that we can.”

In fact, the counselor López has advanced this Monday that he will ask the Government Delegation that agents of the National Police and the Civil Guard help control crowds and bottles such as those that have occurred this weekend after the end of the state of alarm.

It is not the first time that the delegate expresses her concern about the evolution of the pandemic in the region, nor is it the first time that she points out that the Executive of Isabel Díaz Ayuso could take more restrictive measures to stop infections.

At the end of April, González already wrote to the regional Minister of the Interior to convey the “social and institutional concern” that in his opinion generated the crowds at the rallies of the 4-M electoral campaign. And he pointed out: “Given that the community is the competent administration to examine and sanction sanitary breaches in such acts, I send you the concern and social alarm generated by said violation of sanitary regulations. Exercising the sanitary powers that the community government has, especially with regard to the acts that are held during this electoral process, is vital to break this crisis ”.

