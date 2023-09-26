The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, described this Tuesday as “indecent, regrettable and embarrassing” the Generalitat’s proposal to reward the Santa Isabel nursery home, implicated in dozens of cases of stolen babies, in the awards. “Meninas” that recognize people and entities that fight against gender violence and in favor of equality.

Bernabé has explained how these awards, which are granted by Government delegations after requesting proposals from other administrations and entities, have been celebrated for nine years and with “governments of all colors.” As he has highlighted, in that time, “there has never been a single moment of confrontation” in the deliberation on the candidacies and the jury’s decisions, which have always been “consensus and unanimous.” In addition, he highlighted that they are delivered on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to highlight entities and people “that fight against the social scourge that is gender violence” and in which administrations have always worked “from loyalty to the victims and the people who fight against gender violence.”

The Government delegate has also asked the president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, “to put his house in order”, in reference to the government agreement that the PP signed with Vox and that left the Justice portfolio in the hands of the extreme right. chaired by Elisa Núñez, from which the proposal came: “Don’t let them come to confront and disparage awards that have been in progress for many years,” she said before the opening ceremony of the judicial year being held in Valencia.

Pilar Bernabé has insisted that, if the Generalitat wants to detract from the awards with its candidacies, they will not find it in the confrontation, but she has also criticized the forms since “the early-rising Spain that they say they represent has arrived late.” She has thus pointed out that 15 days ago the jury decided who the winners were in a deliberation in which the Generalitat participated: “Let them clarify themselves,” said Bernabé.

Ministry sources have assured that the proposal was sent to the delegation within the established deadline, although the statement in which Justice announced its proposal was sent this Monday. The same sources insist on highlighting the work of the Santa Isabel nursery school “which works to help and protect vulnerable women and minor children” and appeal to the fact that the criminal process – to which those affected resorted after the center’s management indicated that could not comply with the court order to provide data on the mothers because it did not have it – was archived eight years ago.

In her justification of the candidacy, the Minister of Justice highlights that it is “an opportunity to show the conviction of this department to end domestic violence and, in particular, that which affects the most vulnerable people.” In addition, she highlights “the important work and help of this group of nuns to single-parent families with priority needs for intervention, who currently provide shelter to a total of 22 women and 22 children in Valencia.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The Casa Cuna has been involved in several cases of stolen babies and there is a court order for the entity to provide information on the mothers of more than twenty people. The management of the institution maintains that it does not store this data.

The lawyer in several cases of stolen babies, who is also affected, Enrique Vila, described this Monday as “shameful” that this institution is distinguished, which, according to him, “maintains an incomprehensible stubbornness” when other centers, even from the same order managed by Valencia, they have provided the data. Vila now calls on the Vatican to demand that Sister Aurora Gallego provide the identity of the mothers, although, for the moment, he has not received a response.