In the first 45 days of the year, the Government executed only 0.12% of the budget destined to the assembly of the legislative national elections. They are $ 21 million of the more than $ 17,700 million foreseen for the whole year within the item “Boosting the development of the democratic system and relations with the community”, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior.

Sources in charge of the organization of the PASO and the general ones warn the low level of execution as an alarm signal, especially considering that from a sector of the political class, referenced especially in provincial governors, the possibility of suspending or postponing the elections taking into account the context of the pandemic. Even the Buenos Aires deputy governor Verónica Magario said on Friday that the dates should be delayed because “we are not going to vaccinate the entire population.” The national government, until now, remains firm in its implementation.

According to data from the Open Budget site, of the Ministry of Economy, $ 21.40 million of the global $ 17,733 million stipulated for all electoral spending in 2021 have been accrued to date. Paid, however, for now listed $ 20, 93 million of Program 16 “Promotion of the Development of the Democratic System and Relations with the Community”.

The accrued expense, which is actually the one that has already been transferred to each item, represents 0.12% of the total. Thus, the program is the most delayed in sending funds of all those who received money from the Ministry of the Interior, leading to Eduardo “Wado” from Pedro.

Even in a context of low overall execution of the entire ministry, of 1.67%, other items had a higher rate of money transfers. The so-called “core activities”, 3.73%; “control of income and expenses within the national territory”, 4.87%; “identification of the national human potential”, 3.43%. And so the rest of the official departures of the ministry.

The debate on electoral spending is reactivated in every odd year, but in a pandemic, the possibility of suspending or postponing the PASO, scheduled for August 8 throughout the country, was added to the discussion. The primaries have always been the most expensive elections, representing around 60% of all spending for the electoral assembly, due to the greater number of competing parties and above all because of the number of ballots that are printed. This year, due to the pandemic, it is also believed that the formal electoral investment will exceed $ 17,000 million and will reach, at least, $ 20,000 million .

According to the 2021 budget approved by Congress, of the $ 17,733 million previously mentioned, the specific expense for the execution of electoral acts is $ 17,171 million; that is, 96% of the entire game. These funds are in charge of the National Electoral Directorate, headed by Diana Quiodo, who is also in charge of the administration of the Permanent Party Fund, some $ 172 million. The rest of the budget corresponds mainly to expenses of the Secretariat for Political Affairs, headed by Patricia García Blanco.

Consulted by Clarion, In the Government they argue that the delay in sending the funds is not such, since the bulk is paid when the date of the elections approaches. The central expense has to do with the printing of ballots, plus the canon that is paid to the Argentine Mail for the assembly. On Friday, in that sense, the National Electoral Directorate published the specifications to tender the provisional vote count.



In electoral Justice, on the other hand, there is concern about how the pandemic process will be done, throughout the country, taking into account that as of March the bulk of the electoral schedule begins to be carried out. The first to make this proposal was María Romilda Servini de Cubría, a federal judge with national electoral jurisdiction and in the City of Buenos Aires.

“If they do not vaccinate the staff, I do not make the choice,” said the magistrate in a meeting last Thursday with the authorities of the National Electoral Chamber. In dialogue with this medium, considered that it is urgent that the judicial employees who will participate in the assembly of the elections are considered essential. 300 people depend on Servini, but between 20 and 40 will work in person from March. “One is contagious and I have to isolate everyone,” he said, and ventured that the situation could be even more complex in the province of Buenos Aires, where the electoral operation is much larger because it is the most important registry in the country.

Other judicial sources, on the other hand, consider that the elections can be carried out normally, as has happened in other countries, such as Ecuador recently, adjusting the corresponding protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they warn as a red flag that executive funds have not yet reached the National Electoral Chamber, whose budget for the assembly of the election is around 10% of the $ 17,171 million allocated to the execution of electoral acts.

Although they agree with the Executive that there is still time to turn the funds, believes that at most in April the flow of money should be regularized to organize the election. And they also highlight the extra expenses typical of the pandemic, such as chinstraps for staff and different hygiene items.