Despite the controversy and the impact generated by Alberto Fernández’s speech at the opening of ordinary sessions, the Government is in no rush to move forward with the creation of a Bicameral Commission to control judges and prosecutors. Amid speculation and contradictory versions, he postponed any definition until next week.

Strictly speaking, as he told Clarion, the decision on the Bicameral will emerge from the meeting that the President will hold with the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa. In principle, that conclave was going to take place over the weekend. However, according to official sources, it was rescheduled for Monday due to “changes in the presidential agenda.”

The head of state plans travel to Mendoza together with the first lady Fabiola Yáñez and a select group of officials on the occasion of the Harvest Festival.

There he will meet the governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suarez, who this Thursday passed through the Casa Rosada and agreed on details with the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro; with whom he also advanced in the infrastructure works plan for his province.

Massa, a regular at the Grape Harvest celebration, this time he decided not to travel to Mendoza despite the fact that the President invited him to join the entourage along with his wife and head of AySA, Malena Galmarini. In this way, the “alone” meeting that they will have happened for Monday, with a lunch format.

“Until they see each other, there is nothing defined and everything that is said about the commission is pure speculation ”, they say in Balcarce 50, playing mystery. In Deputies they agree and swear that Massa was called to silence.

However, in the lower house those who help in the voting process for Massa assure that such an initiative would not have consensus and has destiny of get stuck like the judicial reform that has half sanction of the Senate.

“We cannot force anything because there is no number (to approve it),” they admit. There are voices, even in the ruling party, who add themselves to the sayings of the Minister of Justice Marcela Losardo that before the creation of a commission it should be clear that judges cannot be sanctioned to pass the constitutionality filter. The main concern is that energy – and political capital – is wasted to pass a law that is later challenged. The memory of the frustrated attempt to “democratize Justice” in 2013 is latent.

But the head of state is determined to push Congress to “assume its role of cross-control over the judiciary,” as he requested on March 1.

The question that the ruling party has is how to implement it. Indeed, after ultra-Kirchner senator Oscar Parrilli spoke of a commission that could even summon judges and prosecutors to testify, Losardo put cold cloths by stating that “it will not be able to sanction”, but that it will “study the functioning of the Judiciary, make proposals and summon public hearings.”

But the national deputy Leopoldo Moreau, another figure in the K universe, came out to clarify this Wednesday that in Congress yet “there is no project linked to the creation of a bicameral commission”, and stated that it was a “misunderstanding.”

In a dialogue with radio Futurock, when asked if it was a “mistake” to speak of a Bicameral, he did not hesitate: “Actually yes, at least so far no one has promoted that”.

In the presidential environment they insist that Massa’s word will be key in the determination adopted by the president, who seeks to separate Cristina from the initiative. “This is driven by Alberto,” they maintain, despite the fact that Parrilli was the first to publicly address the possibility of creating the bicameral.

All in all, the comings and goings on the issue keep the advance of the Government against Justice at the center of the agenda, which offers a media respite to the scandal over the VIP vaccination, a theme that hit squarely in the polls commissioned by the ruling party.

Look also