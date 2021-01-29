This Sunday, the DNU that established the current framework of Preventive and Mandatory Social Distancing, the so-called DISPO, expires. For that, the Alberto Fernández administration will define a new frame that would be for another 30 days, with a special element; the start of classes which, as will happen in the City of Buenos Aires, will be on February 17, adding a special seasoning to the norm that governs the movements of citizenship.

For this reason, the President stayed this Thursday until late at night in the Casa Rosada together with his Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, defining the details of the DISPO that will govern from January 31.

This time, there was no zoom with governors or face-to-face meeting at the Olivos residence with Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as in previous opportunities. Fernández was holding conversations with the different provincial leaders evaluating the epidemiological situation of each district.

The special feature of the next DISPO is that the element of contemplating the return of face-to-face classes appears.

As Clarín said, in its article 24, the current regulations empower the provinces to resume face-to-face cycles -according to the epidemiological criteria defined by the Federal Council of Education set in July and October- and grants the national education ministry led by Nicolás Trotta the authority to endorse or reject the plans of the districts. That detail is not minor in the framework of the discussion that the Buenos Aires head of government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta holds with the teachers’ unions, with which the Buenos Aires administration held a long meeting this Thursday.

The issue of the new DISPO was also discussed by the President during his trip to Chile, where he was accompanied by the Minister of Health Ginés González García and by his Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, jointly evaluating the epidemiological situation in the country.

Also during the term of the new DISPO -February- the arrival of the Russian vaccines promised by the contract with Moscow should take place, which suffered a delay and altered the official vaccination plan. The government maintains that delays in the production and delivery of vaccines is a global problem, which exceeds Argentina.

